Work with Deloitte to tackle wicked problems | VTx





Artificial intelligence (AI) pervades much of our daily lives, from online search to recruitment decisions and medical diagnostics, creating greater social and scientific challenges than ever before. For example, how do scientists prevent bias from creeping into AI algorithms? How do you build an AI pipeline that people trust? Do humans correct prejudice or unintentionally insert more?

Its demonic knack for countering simple answers complicates AI, which researchers and policy makers often call “wicked problems,” and there is no single simple solution.

Wicked problems are still worth addressing. One approach is a semi-annual gathering of Virginia Tech researchers and employees of the multinational professional services company Deloitte, sponsored by a data and decision-making destination area, the proper name for Virginia Tech. It’s a problem day. This group represents virtually November to discuss the nasty issues associated with artificial intelligence on behalf of diverse disciplines such as agriculture, business, computer science, economics, engineering, political science, sociology, and statistics. We met on the 11th.

The day of the problem began with a desire to strengthen collaboration between Virginia Tech and Deloitte, a longtime corporate partner and contributor to the university. Five years ago, the Dean of Science Sally Morton University asked a question to Robert Torpey, a graduate of Virginia Tech, senior manager of analysis and cognitive practice at Deloitte Consulting LLP. Have you heard of the concept of a wicked problem? She asked.

I had Torpy. In the corporate world, the right people need to be on the table to turn seemingly unmanageable problems from challenges to opportunities. This was the model for the first Problem Day in April 2018. The overall goal was “How can we bring together the ideological leaders of Deloitte and Virginia Tech to solve a common problem?” Torpy said.

While other Problem Days focused on the evil issues of blockchain or healthcare analysis, the sixth Problem Day on November 11th focused on artificial intelligence. Daniel Sui, Vice President of Research and Innovation, welcomed a group of more than 40 participants. Next, Deloitte researchers published findings on some important questions related to the evil AI problem.

Each question encouraged a lively conversation.

The model is unbiased, argued Tom Wateki, director of the Academy of Data Sciences and head of the Master’s Program in Data Analysis and Applied Statistics at Virginia Tech in Arlington. The choices made by humans bring bias.

In addition, because biases can be incorporated into the data, AI algorithms can unintentionally amplify those biases, says Hoda Eldardiry, an associate professor at the School of Computer Science.

Other researchers shared their own related work. For example, Sylvester Johnson, director of the Humanities Center, and Bill Ingram, vice director of the university library, faced several using AI to search for newly digitized records at the National Archives. We talked about the issues of.

Torpey hopes that this discussion will lead to an ongoing collaboration between Deloitte and Virginia Tech, such as that developed after Problem Day in the spring of 2020. The discussion on health analysis led Amy Pruden, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, to partner with Deloitte on a $ 3 million National Science Foundation grant proposal awarded in 2021.

Deloitte hosts one of the largest corporate alumni branches developed at Virginia Tech, has more than 1,000 Hokie employees, and is known as the D Hokies for Deloitte Hokies. Their contributions across the campus include a partnership between the Deloitte Institute for Artificial Intelligence and the Ted and Karyn Hume Center for National Security and Technology on programs aimed at preparing graduate students for their AI careers. Direct access to Deloitte professionals and hands-on research experience enable them to acquire highly specialized and technical skills.

DHokies is in the midst of a $ 3 million donation campaign to support the new Global Business and Analytics Complex (GBAC). The Deloitte Foundation will donate twice as much to donations over $ 50.

The day in question is just one example of how Deloitte is working on campus. Brandy Salmon, Virginia Tech Associate’s Vice President of Innovation and Partnerships, says Deloitte is a very valuable strategic partner, from graduate assistants at the Hume Center to GBAC support and the next frontier of research. I am saying. We look forward to using activities such as Problem Day as a starting point for achieving common technology and talent goals and making a global impact.

