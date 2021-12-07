Apple’s treatment of Roblox under scrutiny as part of DOJ antitrust investigation





The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has been investigating antitrust concerns surrounding Apple since 2019. Recently, the DOJ was reported to have “accelerated” the investigation amid growing complaints.

Currently, the information reports that one of the focus of the DOJ antitrust investigation into Apple is the treatment of Roblox’s company.

Roblox is a popular online gaming platform and game creation system that has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, especially among children. Roblox’s relationship with Apple came into the limelight earlier this year as part of the Epic vs. Apple court battle.

Today’s report from the information summarizes the situation:

During the trial, Epic partially described Roblox as a collection of many other games, which seems to be prohibited by Apple’s rules. By that logic, Epic argued that it should also be allowed to offer its own game store, which Apple does not allow. After that, Roblox suddenly stopped calling himself a game. At that time, company saidit already used the term experience to refer to the service. This change was consistent with how the term evolved to reflect the realization of the Metaverse, the virtual world we are trying to develop.

The DOJ is currently reported to be using it as part of an investigation into antitrust concerns about Apple. According to the report, the DOJ recently asked Roblox itself and other apps to provide “the difference between games and experiences, and why Roblox changed its language.”

The consistency with which Apple enforces that rule may not be the only basis for antitrust violations. However, if the DOJ can prove that Apple’s selective enforcement is intentional and aimed at penalizing potential rivals, it will use those findings to take a broader antitrust proceeding. Can be supported.

Today’s report also supports previous reports that Apple is “very likely” to face antitrust proceedings from the DOJ, but “departmental prosecutors are still collecting evidence.”

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/06/apple-roblox-treatment-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos