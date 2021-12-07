



There are too many images of text on the internet. There are many more. Someone needs to do something.

Half of Reddit’s posts are screenshots from Twitter or Facebook, as are Instagram stories. At the moment, all social networks are mostly screenshots of other websites, which can be annoying if you just copy and paste the quote.

It’s annoying enough on social media. This is a huge problem, especially if you’re sending a long document as a photo or easily capturing a long PDF with no text.

We found that Google Drive solved this problem and could retrieve text from any image or PDF using built-in Optical Character Recognition (OCR). This can be confirmed using the search function. All searches include all the text in the image. This is basically magical.

However, there is also a way to extract the complete text from any image. This feature is very useful, but it is completely hidden from the user. Here’s how to find it:

How to convert images to text in Google Drive

Upload the image or PDF to Google Drive.

Right click on the file[プログラムから開く]>[Googleドキュメント]Choose.

After a short wait, a document containing both the original file and the extracted text will be created.

Especially if you have a lot of text, it will take a while for the document to load, but it will eventually be retrieved. The original image or file is displayed at the top, and all the text in the image is displayed immediately below.

As you can see, it’s not perfect. Line breaks are not completely transferred. This is far from ideal for copying poetry. It works much better for prose.

Transcription isn’t perfect, so it’s a good idea not to rely on it without at least a little copyediting. Still, it’s very accurate overall and much faster than re-entering everything yourself.

Google’s support documentation for this feature contains some tips.

The file must be 2MB or less

If necessary, you need to rotate the text upwards to the right of the image before uploading it to Google Drive.

Common fonts are best

The clearer the image, the better

Want more tips? Learn how to quickly find files in Google Drive

