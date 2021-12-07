Micron Brings 500 Tech Jobs to New Atlanta Design Center





Atlanta, Georgia Micron Technology, Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers. Will open a new design facility in Midtown Atlanta that could bring up to 500 jobs.

The company, the only semiconductor maker in the country, made an announcement early Monday morning, arranging a diverse pool of Atlanta tech-savvy professionals and reviving STEM, a graduate of a local university, as the reason for the decision. .. The center opened in January, among other things, with the aim of building partnerships with schools such as Georgia Institute of Technology, Emory University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, Georgia University, and other higher education institutions in and around Atlanta. intend to do something. ..

“Atlanta is a new hub for high-tech innovation, and the Atlanta Design Center will serve as one of Micron’s major memory design and engineering hubs,” said Scott Devore, Executive Vice President of Technology and Products at Micron. I am. “Micron’s leadership in both DRAM and NAND technology will drive significant advances in artificial intelligence, 5G, and autonomous vehicle experiences, with talented people involved in developing and delivering next-generation innovations. It creates an exciting opportunity for us. “

Boise, Idaho-based companies and their foundations already have an ongoing relationship with Georgia Institute of Technology. This includes collaboration with the University’s Engineering Education and Diversity Center, peer-to-peer mentoring programs, and the company’s COVID-19 UV Robot Design Challenge. Work with the engineering class curriculum to promote equitable access to undervalued student education and career opportunities in the industry.

The company has joined Microsoft, Airbnb, FanDuel, Nike and others to deploy technology hubs and participate as a company that chooses Atlanta as the center for increasing workforce in high-paying technology carriers.

Officials say the Atlanta Design Center expansion will utilize STEM carrier trucks in computer, electrical and electronic engineering to create up to 500 jobs.

“The obstacles faced by manufacturers and tech companies around the world make Micron Technology move to the number one state in its business and get everything it needs to contribute to a successful and prosperous economy. I’m happy to have this, “said Governor Brian Kemp in a statement. “We look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Atlanta and seeing the innovative solutions that come from this brand new, world-class technology center.”

