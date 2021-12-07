Samsung replaces department head and reorganizes consumer business





Samsung Electronics has appointed a new leader to replace two of its three business units and replace the three co-chief executive officers in the biggest business reforms since 2017.

The reorganization, decided under the supervision of de facto leader and Samsung heir Jay Lee Lee, will consolidate the consumer and mobile divisions and form a newly formed SET division led by Jung Hee Han. Will be. Han will be promoted from the company’s TV R & D team to take over co-chief executives Koh Dong-jin and Kim Hyun-sook, who led the smartphone and consumer electronics groups respectively. Kyehyun Kyung is intervening to lead a group of device solutions covering key semiconductor business lines such as memory, logic processors and chip manufacturing for external customers.

Lee Kyung-mook, a professor of business administration at Seoul National University, said today’s announcement shows that the company maintains a performance-focused culture. It also shows Jay Y. Lees’ willingness to engage in management more actively.

Since being released from prison in August, Lee has been involved in the company’s key decisions, recently visiting the United States and announcing plans for a $ 17 billion factory in Tailor, Texas. He is currently traveling to the Middle East, where Samsung Electronics and Samsung C & T are participating in multiple projects.

Consolidating consumer products under one umbrella could simplify a company’s operational structure and help South Korean electronics giants become more competitive with US archival Apple Inc.

According to Professor Lee, Apple uses one operating system for phones, PCs and TVs, and its products show seamless integration. However, Samsung’s IT products lack seamless integration of phones and gadgets. The merger of the consumer and mobile divisions, which have been operated independently, may help solve this problem.

According to Daiwa Securities analyst SK Kim, the fact that the integrated SET unit is overseen by someone in the consumer electronics rather than the smartphone business probably requires a lot of improvements and integrations in the mobile unit. It suggests that I was thinking. According to the latest IDC data, Samsung continues to be the world’s largest smartphone maker with a market share of 20.8%.

As part of the restructuring, Samsung also announced that Hark Kyu Park, formerly on the Device Solutions team, will be the new Chief Financial Officer.

Samsung Electronics’ stock price has risen since the announcement, but has remained down by more than 5% annually.

