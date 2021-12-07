Google Pixel smartphones are getting another round of feature updates





When Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, I’ve heard of some features that are “coming soon.” Some of these features are offered in software updates, along with other perks for Pixel smartphone owners.

These feature degradations occur on a regular basis as Google seeks to give more people a reason to buy a Pixel smartphone over other Android devices or iPhones. Many of these updates don’t just apply to the latest models.

For example, if you have a Pixel 4a 5G or later smartphone, you can use the new quick tap feature. Double-tap the back of your handset to launch Snapchat in the default camera mode. No need to. Unlock your screen or open the Snapchat app first.

Abundant functions

Also, with feature updates now available, you can now adjust the bass slider used on the Pixel Buds A series, how to launch the Google Assistant (Pixel 3 or later) with the power button, and improve Now search. I did. Playing the song recognition engine.

If you have a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you have the right BMW model, you can now unlock your car digitally. The Pro model leverages ultra-wideband support for more accurate and reliable inter-phone sharing. go.

In addition, there is a new wallpaper by disability interdisciplinary artist Dana Kearly, and other features such as car accident detection and recorder transcription utility support more languages ​​in more regions. It is now available.

Opinion: There’s more than ever a reason to get a Pixel

Google Pixel 6 Pro. (Image credit: TechRadar)

It’s no exaggeration to say that not all Google Pixel smartphones have been successful, but when it comes to making these devices as attractive as possible, tech giants are making advances in both hardware and software. Seems to have done it.

In terms of hardware, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a unique new design, top-notch camera features, and a high-quality fit and finish not found on previous Pixels. They actually look and feel like flagship devices. Google’s custom-made Tensor CPUs mean they also perform very well.

In terms of software, Google’s own-branded phones have always been the first to line up with Android updates. This is definitely a plus. What’s more, they now have a host of really useful dedicated features, from the Now Playing tool that instantly tells you what you’re listening to, to the voice-to-speech conversion feature of the Recorder app.

This all means you’re getting something that’s clearly different from what you get from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, or anyone else, but convinces quite a few people to jump from the iPhone. You’ll know the time if it’s enough to do.

