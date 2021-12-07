Innovation Laboratories aims to provide scientific solutions to the industry





Several new laboratories will work with Israeli industry to undertake groundbreaking research that may be applicable within three to seven years.

Tel Aviv University has announced its intention to launch the Innovation Institute Center before the 2021-202 academic year.

The six laboratories, along with additional laboratories under construction, seek to provide comprehensive scientific and innovative solutions to meet the specific needs of industry and public institutions such as hospitals and schools.

For example, if the medical industry has expressed the need for its own diagnostic photography technology, researchers will try to provide the right solution within a relatively short time frame.

Application-focused models differ from traditional basic research, which usually begins with the interest of the researcher.

“The vision of Tel Aviv University includes international, interdisciplinary, knowledge-intensive industry and social connections,” said Professor Ariel Porta, President of TAU.

“The Innovation Laboratories Center integrates all the components of this vision. As the largest and most diverse research university in Israel, we aim to benefit Israel and society around the world. We are striving for epoch-making research innovation. “

The new center will bring together experts from a wide range of disciplines to enhance research on various aspects from different perspectives, including design, branding and access to a diverse audience.

The industrial sector bears a significant portion of research funding in the form of “club members” who grant product development rights.

“This unique center redefines the interface between academia and industry,” said its director, Professor David Mendrovich.

“On the one hand, academic freedom to create and innovate, and on the other hand, the desire for practical research is the industry, hospitals, and government agencies.”

Other innovation areas

Startup Nation is known for many other innovations, including: The Kitchen, the world’s first food technology hub. It was launched in 2015 by Strauss Group, one of Israel’s largest food producers, as part of Israel’s Innovation Authority’s Technology Incubator Program.

Today, The Kitchen has 19 portfolio companies that are innovating to supply the world more efficiently, sustainably and securely.

But the kitchen is no longer alone. Government, corporate and academic food technology laboratories and incubators have been established throughout Israel. The number of food technology start-ups has increased to about 400.

Another recent innovation involved the use of ice to store solar energy. Nostromo Energy’s Modular IceBrick is installed on the roofs, basements, or walls of commercial and industrial buildings to store energy in ice capsules and cool commercial spaces that account for up to 45% of global electricity demand during peak hours. Turn to.

Produced in connection with Israel 21C.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.birminghamtimes.com/2021/12/innovation-laboratories-aim-to-provide-scientific-solutions-for-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

