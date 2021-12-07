A combination of technology, innovation and policy for a safer world-USC Viterbi





When Riki Ellison, a well-known Trojan horse linebacker, three-time Super Bowl winner, and missile defense expert, asked USC Viterbi Dean Yannis Yortsos to propose a new certificate program in early 2021. The idea for one of the university’s most innovative partnerships was born. ..

In less than a year, the partnership between Ellison’s Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance (MDAA), the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy was in full swing.

By June 2021, Yortsos, Ellison, and USC Price Dean Dana Goldman have signed a memorandum of understanding and officially recognized the new Global Space and Defense executive program. A one-year management education program for military and civilian personnel involved in defense policy, the program hopes to provide a comprehensive approach to current epic challenges in the field of defense through interdisciplinary research. I’m out.

The class virtually started in the fall of 2021. By November, the students had arrived on campus.

On November 18, 2021, students spent the first day of a face-to-face class at lunch, led by USC Viterbi’s IBM Engineering Management Professor Neil Siegel and guest speaker Lieutenant Michael A. Guettlein. The day ended with a welcome reception where students could interact with MDAA and USC professors and leaders, as well as undergraduate students of the USCROTC program.

This program facilitates the highly needed conversations between policy makers and engineers who innovate and create technologies used in global space and defense. This will radically change the impact of engineering on the planet, allowing us to imagine a safer and more peaceful world for all.

Candace House Teixeira, Vice Dean of Corporate Engagement and Programs, USC Viterbi

Ellison, who graduated from USC in 1983 and focused on defense and strategic research, said it was great to finally meet everyone in person. As experts say, much of communication is body language. It was very easy to see how focused, enthusiastic and excited everyone was.

This week was an important opportunity for program participants. After completing a few weeks of coursework, they were divided into research groups and selected priority areas. The project, announced in April 2021, delves into contemporary political issues in the field of American defense.

Victorino Mercard, a liaison for academic innovation to MDAA projects and a former Assistant Secretary of Defense on strategy, planning and capabilities, said it was a coincidence for the program.

He explained that the White House had a new government. The law will not change after such a transition, but policies will begin anew. There is plenty of room for innovation in new policymaking.

The Executive Program wants to draw new waters in this vast ocean of opportunities. Students from very different disciplines and living experiences can work together to tackle problems they have never seen before.

Space is an unknown frontier from a policy perspective, commented Frank Zernian, USC Price’s Professor of Governance Practice, Director of Management Education Program, Director of ROTC Program and University Liaison. .. Specifically, there is no US policy on how to react to flying hypersonic missiles around the world.

Students in the program are excited to devote themselves to studying the issues they tackle every day in their professional life.

We are literally doing rocket science, said Barbara Baker, an engineer at the Los Angeles Air Force Base who enrolled in the first class of the program.

In my job, the military and civilians work together daily to confront threats, whatever is the most dangerous to American security that day. This is a common denominator that helps connect policy makers and engineers.

The Program Administration hopes that a collaborative environment will facilitate innovative research and ongoing conversations and reshape the world of defense policy we know today.

This program facilitates the highly needed conversations between policy makers and engineers to innovate and create technologies used in global space and defense, and is Vice Dean of Corporate Engagement and Programs at USC Viterbi. CandaceHouseTeixeira says. Effective policies need to integrate understanding of current and future development in engineering.

It fundamentally changes the impact of our engineering on the planet and allows us to imagine a safer and more peaceful world for all.

