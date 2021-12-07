Google fixes delayed fingerprint scanners, ghost dialing, and many other 5G Pixel 6 issues with updates





December 6, 2021

Today, Google is pushing for the latest security updates and quarterly feature removal for compatible Pixel smartphones, adding some new features to compatible Pixel devices. Feature Drops will be available today on Pixel 3a through Pixel 5a models, and the Pixel 6 series will be updated next week. Among the new features is Snapchat’s Quick Tap to Snap, which works with Pixel 4a 5G and newer models.

This feature allows users to tap the back of the Pixel twice to open the Snapchat camera, even if the device is locked. The new dedicated “Pixel Face” filter will be available only to Pixel users in the app (will be included in future feature drops). Users can adjust the amount of time they need to press and hold the power button to enable the Google Assistant on Android 12.

Pixel users love Now Playing because it’s easy to see the name and artist responsible for the song being played in the background. If the feature drop prevents Now Playing from automatically displaying the name and artist of the song playing in the background, you can ask to manually search for that information. Now Playing usually does not require an internet connection, but a manual search is required.

Also, on Pixel 4 and later models, you can add songs identified by Now Playing to your favorites list. This list includes[設定]>[サウンド]>[詳細設定]>[Now Playing]>[NowPlayinghistory]I moved to and found[NowPlaying]You can access it from the history list. When it comes to music, and in fact audio in general, the feature drop adds new accessibility features for the hearing impaired.

Use a machine learning tool with a Google Tensor chip to remove ambient noise in conversation mode. Think of this as a magical eraser for your ears. Simply point your Pixel’s camera at the person you’re talking to and the phone will do all the work for you. If you have a compatible Pixel model, you can access the features earlier than today.

With this update, you can hear more punchy bass from the Pixel Buds-A using the controls in the partner app on Android smartphones running 6.0 and above. So if bass (no treble) is everything, you should be very happy with installing the feature drop on your Pixel. This update enables ultra-wideband on the Pixel 6 Pro and improves Pixel’s response to AirDrop on the iPhone. With this update, you can send one or more files to up to four people.

Like AirDrop, Nearby Share will notify you when there are people around you who have this feature enabled. When sending files to multiple users, keep in mind that the files are not sent at once, but one at a time. A car accident detection function that automatically calls for help when a smartphone detects an accident is now available in Taiwan, Italy and France, and the recorder app now recognizes German, French and Japanese. ..

In addition to feature removal and December security patch updates, Google has taken this opportunity to fix some bugs. This update eliminates the bug that caused Pixel smartphones to make random calls to contacts and 9-1-1. It also fixes a bug that caused certain apps and UI to freeze and improves audio playback that sounds bad under certain conditions.

This update also fixes an issue where videos recorded with the Pixel handset would hear unwanted noise if the phone was protected in certain cases. Also, fixed a bug that caused the microphone to disconnect during a call, fixed an issue that caused “occasional audio glitch” when adjusting the volume level, and fixed a bug that the music recognition function during playback did not work. increase. ..

Improved wireless charging for compatible models, including alignment detection issues with the Pixel Stand. And one fix to get Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users up and running is to improve the stability and performance of the fingerprint sensor. Here are all the improvements that today’s update brings. Remember that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive updates next week. From Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a,[設定]>[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システムアップデート]You can go to and install it.

