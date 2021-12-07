CIOs and other IT leaders share 2022 forecasts and technology trends





Not surprisingly, this list includes IT talent retention, AI, cloud, CIO role changes, and intelligent use of analytics.

Image: By MyLife Graphic / Shutterstock

Entering 2022, CIOs and other IT leaders anticipate many of the same issues. The shortage of engineers will stress organizations working on modernization efforts and increasing the use of artificial intelligence and analytics, among other innovative technologies.

Forrester believes in the 2022 forecast that “technical panic will create a huge gap until the new sourcing model becomes mainstream.” According to Forrester, IT organizations are facing a turnover rate of 13.8%. This reflects the slow transition to a “future-friendly” talent strategy.

Craig Stevenson, Managing Director of Korn / Ferry’s North American Technology Officer Practices, said:

This is how they plan to deal with it. “Traditional frustrated companies rely on raising wages to attract talent, while future-friendly companies use cloud-first and platform-based architectures and adopt low-code / no-code solutions. And reduce the need for state-of-the-art technical skills. “According to Forrester.

Stevenson’s other predictions are:

Continued evolution of technology leaders to expand monitoring of a broad portfolio including products, data, cloud, engineering and information security Key driving force to drive improved customer experience through effective deployment of technology capabilities Rich and robust data Impressive progress in creating features A set of business insights and customer analytics

Forrester also predicts that the forced and rapid acceleration of technology will exacerbate 60% of companies’ technical debt.

“In a hurry to serve our customers and be more resilient, companies are rolling out new digital capabilities to enhance the hybrid customer experience,” Forrester said. “For 55% of the world’s enterprises, prioritizing speed over maintainability increases technical debt and further jeopardizes the ability to modernize IT organizations.”

Digital transformation moves to the next level

Bridgestone Americas is transforming into a “sustainable solution company,” said CIO Taren Rodabough. In 2022, the company will focus on the continued modernization of its core business, while “focusing on digital platforms and leveraging strategic partnerships to jointly expand or build new business models and opportunities,” Rodabo said. I am saying.

Security remains at the forefront, “no doubt we will steadily strengthen and prepare for cyber and information security efforts,” she added.

Like everyone else, Rodabo said the talent initiative was “to put in the best team possible and make them feel invested in our culture and the future of Bridgestone. “It will be accelerated.

Forrester predicts that “leading tech executives will leap from digital to human-centric transformation.” In 2022, the company says it will consider implementing initiatives that go beyond digital transformation and tightly integrate CX and EX.

“In addition, 10% of technology leaders prioritize investing in strategic partnerships and innovation practices three times more than their competitors,” Forrester said.

AI, ML trends

Seagate CIO Ravi Navik needs to be a data-based, “first-class citizen” in 2022 to help CIOs make data-driven decisions to realize business value. ..

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are “the best technologies that help CIOs reach their goals and are the best investment options if they have additional funding,” said Navik. “These technologies enable CIOs to get the most out of their free data and generate predictive insights for more informed decisions. The top three CIOs will prioritize in the future are: Strategy, data literacy, AI. “

As AI becomes an organizational priority, responsible AI will become a must, said Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Officer of global professional services company Genpact.

“It’s a huge benefit to AI leaders because of the massive and systemic disruption,” says Srivastava. “But with that, there is a responsibility to set guidelines and transparency in the CIO’s work.”

He said it was important to plan ethics from the beginning and incorporate it into AI governance. “In the long run, ethics will be an important part of AI. The data itself has privacy issues and can be biased. Algorithms can incorporate inadvertent bias. That’s why companies need to use AI in an ethically cautious way. “

The key to getting AI ethics right is to introduce surveillance that is independent of the AI ​​project. This is because it reduces unintended bias and allows inclusion and inclusiveness by limiting it to appropriate use cases and designs.

“In the end, most companies will bring AI ethics as a board agenda, like auditing,” he predicted.

As the use of the cloud grows, simplicity is required

The move to the cloud creates complexity, which will drive the desire for simplification, Naik said.

“This is a common story. Organizations move from on-premises data centers to the cloud for simplicity. They often do so for some time, but as soon as they reach scale, they do so in the cloud. Faced with the complexity of the cloud architecture, it costs much more. It’s getting complicated. ” “They come with unfulfilled promises from [a total cost of ownership] perspective. “

In 2022, he said, organizations aim to simplify the architecture without being able to predict the complex layers of costs, services, and technology on a large scale.

“Be careful because the fix itself can be more complicated. For example, the application stack needs to be simplified, but it doesn’t break,” says Naik.

Meanwhile, he predicted that IT organizations would also seek geographic decomposition of workloads, and said the term multi-cloud was a misnomer because of the multiple clouds.

“Companies are increasingly hoping that their applications can be used interchangeably so that they can keep their data in one place and change the application stack that accesses it,” says Naik. “A separate data plane to which hyperscalers can be connected can solve many of the data access and mobility issues.”

He said that being able to use the same data for different purposes without having to transfer it to a location where it can perform different functions means cost savings and no access-migration friction.

The data is used to unlock sustainability

After years of turmoil and uncertainty, customers, employees and investors are increasingly expecting organizations to focus on long-term value creation for all stakeholders, according to Srivastava. It is important to focus on the data for 2022. With this new mission, leaders have turned to data-driven insights and built a resilient, purpose-driven organization that prioritizes communities, employees, and the environment and clients.

“One of the biggest data technology trends to watch next year is leveraging corporate data to assess stakeholder expectations, where businesses are at risk of climate change and where businesses are more sustainable. It’s about understanding where you need to act to become, “he predicted.

Genpact recommends three steps to generate data-driven insights to help solve large-scale and complex transformational problems to achieve sustainability when considering shaping the future forever. increase. Establish a data foundation, turn that data into insights, and invest in change management. User experience.

Some CIOs become CEOs, others influence the proceedings

Stevenson also said, “A very effective technology leader. [will be] Move to the CEO role. “

Srivastava predicted that as the CIO’s role and skills evolved, this would require a balance between outsiders and insiders.

“As an outsider, CIOs must discover, embrace, curate, think about what needs to change, and objectively think of new approaches to the problem,” he said. .. “As an insider, CIOs need to establish credibility to lead large-scale change management from scratch.”

He added that balancing these two approaches to change is fundamentally complex. “CIOs face the challenge of increasing productivity, increasing efficiency and driving innovation without this combination of skills.”

Since technology is now a means to an end, Srivastava predicted that a successful CIO would sit at a table in the boardroom and influence the CEO’s agenda.

“Frequent access to the CEO makes a big difference in the ability of the CIO to combine his business and technology expertise to influence the company’s strategic business agenda,” he said.

Future mega shift of work

According to Srivastava, the future of work will increasingly include a remote workforce, but due to the pandemic, all related challenges arrived earlier than planned. To support this megashift in the future, companies need to create resilient and agile work models and focus on employee experience and involvement.

“The key to success is to build and promote a cohesive culture,” he said. “This involves bringing teams together for a common purpose, focusing on employee well-being and promoting diversity, equality, inclusion and community impact,” Srivastava said. He added that technology needs to be at the heart of every initiative.

In addition, companies need to adopt and adopt AI, ML, and other advanced technologies in their HR operations, he said. “These technologies are at the heart of employee sentiment, talent analysis, networking and serendipity, continuous learning and talent relocation.”

