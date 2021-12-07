A man fined for deleting company files from Google Drive after being fired





Singapore: A man who was dismissed from work one day after he had already resigned deleted 20 files from his company’s Google Drive account.

Tang Wei Chen, 30, was fined S $ 5,000 for his crimes on Tuesday (December 7th).

The court heard that Tan was working as a production manager at the meat production company 786SG in the company’s office in the Aljunied Industrial Estate.

His scope of work included planning production schedules and checking the quality of goods.

On January 4, this year, he submitted his resignation and began the 30-day notice period required by the employment contract.

On January 12, his direct boss handed Tan a letter of retirement that his employment was terminated one day in advance due to his overall performance and work that did not meet the company’s expectations. I informed him.

According to the letter, Tan was to receive a final prorated salary at the end of January 2021. He signed and accepted the letter, and his boss instructed him to hand over all the projects, company logins, and everything he had. Related documentation and information.

Later that day, while still in the office, Tan used his company account to access the company’s Google Drive, a cloud-based data storage facility.

He moved 20 documents belonging to the company to the bin and deleted them in several batches. Then I removed 16 of these documents from the bin.

Tan’s boss later accessed the company’s Google Drive and noticed that some files no longer existed. She sent Tan a message asking if the file containing the company’s production records was not found and is still there.

She asked if Tan deleted the file, but Tan said it was still there and told her where to search. The boss then asked if he accidentally deleted them, but he didn’t respond.

Next, I asked my IT staff to check Tan’s user logs connected to my company account, and I was told that Tan had deleted the company’s documentation from Google Drive.

The company was later able to recover 16 of the 20 deleted files, but not the remaining 4.

These files contained overtime records for three production workers whose company relied on overtime payments. An integrated record of the company’s compliance with the requirements of the Singapore Food Agency, required for audits. A list of products and guidelines for factory workers to refer to. Confirmation to the customer at the time of arrival.

The company had to spend time and effort to restore the document, and had to contact the SFA to get the record and recreate the document from scratch.

The company deducted S $ 1,500 from Tan’s unpaid salary as compensation.

In the investigation, Tan first told police that the document he deleted belonged to him.

On Tuesday, prosecutors demanded a fine of S $ 5,000, stating that Tan was deliberately offended, deleted documents in batches, and permanently removed them from the bin.

According to the prosecutor, the statement of facts also reflects his lack of remorse as he continued to deny his actions when faced. She asked for a “higher fine” because the four files were not restored.

Deleted documents were collected from the available information: Defense

Defense lawyer Kalidass Murugaiyan demanded a fine of S $ 2,500 instead. He said the deleted documents were created from available information and “information is not always lost.”

“It’s collated information and the work was done by the accused. He was, of course, wrong to remove those items,” the lawyer said.

“The loss of these documents is not, for example, the loss of a precious ring. Therefore, rather than downplaying it, all that needs to be done is the human resources needed to reorganize the documents. “

He said Tan then quit his job. The defense lawyer said his client told him that it wouldn’t have been difficult to regroup the files.

The lawyer added that S $ 1,500 was deducted from Tan. This is “more than enough” for a company to collate files or pay someone to do it.

“Needless to say, he was treated very roughly by his employer,” said the defense lawyer.

The judge said Tan’s actions were motivated by feelings of anger and should not be tolerated. But she took into account that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

If he changed the contents of his computer without permission, he could have been sentenced to up to 3 years in prison, a fine of up to S $ 10,000, or both.

