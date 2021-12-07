TCL 55inch 6 Series 4K Google TV55R646 Review





TCL has consistently impressed us with its 6 Series TVs, which offer powerful performance at a reasonable price. All of these TVs run only on the Roku TV platform, which has an accessible and simple interface, but it’s not the most feature-rich. Currently, TCL offers an alternative in the form of Google TV 4K 6 Series TVs. The price is about the same as the Roku TV 4K 6 series model (tested 55 inch 55R646 is $ 949.99) and offers powerful app and service support, Google Cast screen mirroring, and hands-free Google Assistant (but included in Roku TV). Give up support for Apple AirPlay). It also seems to have some engineering improvements over the Roku model, better contrast performance, and less input lag. The Hisense U8G series is brighter, but otherwise, TCL’s Google TV 6 series has the same great features at about the same price and has won the Editor’s Choice Award along with the Hisense model.

Physically, the Google-based 55R646 is about the same as the Roku-based 55R635. The screen is surrounded by the same thin metal strip that runs along the sides and top, and the same strip along the bottom holds the chrome TCL logo in the center. It’s also attached to a very similar V-shaped gunmetal leg, but slightly lower, with rubber legs prominent. A big sign that this is a Google TV model, not a Roku model, is the rectangular dark gray cloth-covered protrusion on the underside of the TV. This is a far-field microphone array that provides hands-free access to the Google Assistant.

Connect the power cable to the left side of the back of the TV, and connect all other connectors to the right side, facing right. These include 4 HDMI ports (2 4K120, 1 eARC), 2 USB ports, 3.5mm composite video input, 3.5mm headphone jack, optical audio output, Ethernet port, and antenna / cable connector. .. Below the port is a combination of a power / input button and a switch that turns off the far-field microphone.

The remote control is a long, thin rectangular black wand with rounded edges. A large circular gray navigation pad is located near the top, above which is the power, settings, Google Assistant buttons, and pinhole microphone. The menu buttons are below the pads, and below that are the Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, TCL channels, and YouTube-specific app buttons. At the far right of the remote control is a volume locker and a mute button.

Supplied by google

Most of TCL’s smart TVs use the RokuTV platform, but the 55R646 uses Google TV for its interface. Google TV is a streamlined version of HisenseTV’s Android TV platform, with a menu system that retains all its features and is primarily content-focused rather than driven by app selection. Available to all streaming celebrities including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney +, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Twitch, YouTube and more. Google TV also supports Google Cast for mirroring Android smartphones and tablets, or the Chrome browser tab from your computer, but does not support Apple AirPlay like Roku TV (although Roku TV does support Google Cast). not).

Google TV also offers full access to the Google Assistant Voice Assistant, which you can use by simply saying “Hey Google,” thanks to the long-range microphone array built into the 55R646. This is a welcome trend promoted by some Hisense and Sony TVs over the past few years, prior to which the integration of voice assistants required remote communication almost exclusively. Also, if you’re worried that your mic will always listen to wake phrases, you can use the switch on the back to disable the mic.

The Google Assistant is still a very capable voice assistant, answering common questions such as weather and sports scores, searching for content to watch, and both a smart home device compatible with the TV itself. You can control it directly. This is especially useful for hands-free voice control.

Great contrast and color

The TCL 55R646 is a 4K TV with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Supports HDR10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) High Dynamic Range (HDR) content.

Test your TV using Portrait Display’s Calman software using a Klein K-80 colorimeter, Murideo SIX-G signal generator, and a methodology based on the Imaging Science Foundation’s calibration techniques.

Like many TVs, the 55R646 has an adaptive mode that attempts to automatically adjust the image settings based on what is displayed. This mode is automatically enabled and applied in addition to the image mode you are using. It’s a good idea to turn this feature off when watching a movie to get the most accurate image based on the director’s intentions and disable it yourself when running the test.

The 55R646 mini LED backlight array seems to be better than the 55R635 and can be bright or dark. In movie mode, the SDR signal is used to measure peak brightness of 750.469 cd / m ^ 2 in a full screen white field, 969.671 cd / m ^ 2 in an 18% white field, and a slight black level. It was 0.002cd / m. ^ 2. The HDR signal can make the TV even brighter, with 922.681 cd / m ^ 2 in the full screen field and 1,189.194 cd / m ^ 2 in the 18% field, while maintaining the same 0.002 cd / m ^ 2 black level. Display. The contrast ratio is 594,597: 1.

At this point, a black level of 0.002 cd / m ^ 2 or less can be considered recording ambient light closer than the black area of ​​the screen being measured. In other words, LED TVs capable of these numbers are virtually as dark as OLEDs. TV like LGC1P. This is primarily due to advances in LED backlight arrays that increasingly use LED zones that can be individually dimmed and brightened, providing high contrast levels and making the process much brighter than OLED panels. However, this does not mean that technology is completely ahead of OLED. LED zones illuminate sections of the screen rather than individual pixels, so if a very bright object appears right next to a very dark object, you may see a light bloom. I’ve noticed a bit of light blooming on the 55R646, but as long as the pixels on the screen far outnumber the individual LEDs that illuminate them, OLED TVs are the winning factor.

The Hisense U8G series is much brighter at 1,763.368 cd / m ^ 2 with HDR signal and 18% white field, but with 0.02 cd / m ^ 2, the contrast level is lower at 88,168: 1 (still). Very impressive). Black level. The TCL Roku TV 6 series also lags behind both with a peak brightness of 1,114.897 cd / m ^ 2, a black level of 0.015 cd / m ^ 2, and a contrast ratio of 74,326: 1. OLED TVs like the LGC1P do not have a technically measurable contrast ratio due to the complete black level that panel technology can display.

The squares represent the ideal color level. The dots represent the measured color level. The closer each dot is to the nearest square, the more accurate the color of the TV.

The graph above shows the color level of the 55R646 in movie mode. The SDR signal is compared to the Rec.709 broadcast standard and the HDR signal is compared to the DCI-P3 digital cinema standard. The 55R646 delivers great performance here with accurate white and balanced colors in both SDR and HDR. The SDR image is almost perfect right out of the box, with slightly desaturated greens, yellows and magenta just a little warmer, but the only (very small) complaint. The HDR image is also excellent, covering almost the entire DCI-P3 color space, even though the greens and yellows are not slightly saturated. The colors are all well balanced, with blue, magenta, red and yellow all spot-on and not significantly distorted in any direction, except for cyan running a bit green.

The BBC’s Planet Earth II looks great on the 55R646. Both the green of the plant and the blue of the water look bright and natural, and there are many subtle changes in color. Fine details such as fur and bark look sharp both in direct sunlight and in the shade.

The Deadpool is just as impressive on the 55R646, where the red color of the Deadpool costume looks vivid and accurate in the early cloudy scenes of the movie. The burning lab battle flames look bright and prominent, but the shadow details of the same frame are still visible without fading.

The Great Gatsby party scene shows off the excellent contrast of the 55R646. Even if you use balloons, lights, and bright white shirts in the same frame, the cuts and contours of the black suit are clearly visible and look dark. The skin tone looks natural against black and white, and the various colors of the scene pop out nicely.

Powerful game performance, light game features

The 55R646 is a 120Hz TV with variable refresh rate (VRR) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) that should please gamers. However, there is no AMD FreeSync like the Hisense U7G or U8G, or Nvidia G-Sync (along with FreeSync) like the LG C1P. This should be noted when connecting a PC.

Using the HDFury Diva HDMI Matrix, we measured an input lag of 8.1ms in game mode. That is, the 55R646 is faster than the 10ms threshold to consider the TV to be optimal for games. The TCL Roku TV 4K 6 series is slow at 21.4ms, while the Hisense U8G is a bit faster at 7.9ms. However, when playing something, make sure your TV is in game mode. In movie mode, the input delay jumps to 119.1ms.

One of the best TV values

The TCL 4K Google TV 6 Series is a great TV line that offers more features and slightly improved performance than the well-established 4K Roku TV 6 Series, with high contrast, low input lag, and hands-free Google. Equipped with an assistant. Only Apple AirPlay is what you really give up. The Hisense U8G’s panels are even brighter, but in the end, all of these TVs have great value in offering excellent performance for the price, and the TCL55R646 shares the Editor’s Choice Award with the Hisense U8G. I am. If you want to save even a little more, Hisense U7G uses the same Android TV features as U8G to provide more modest (but powerful) performance.

TCL 55 inch 6 series 4K Google TV55R646 bottom line

Powered by Google TV, the TCL 4K 6 Series offers more features and better performance than the Roku-based 6 Series. Only Apple AirPlay is giving up.

