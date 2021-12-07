Google makes check for Play Store updates clearer





To check for Play Store updates, jump to Play Store settings and[バージョン情報]Go to the section and tap the version number. This process sounds very easy, but not for the average user. This is because the About section does not explicitly state that tapping the version number will trigger an update check. You need to know that such an option exists for some reason. Thankfully, Google uses dedicated buttons to make things a little easier for the average user.

According to 9to5Google, Google has launched a push for new server-side updates for the Google Play store. This will result in[バージョン情報]In the section[Playストアの更新と詳細]Two new buttons will be added labeled. These buttons appear just below the Play Store version, making them more readable for the average user.[Playストアの更新]Tap the button to download and install the update, or you’ll see a pop-up saying “Google Play Store is up to date”.[詳細]The button will redirect you to this support page, which highlights the Google product documentation.

As mentioned earlier, the newUpdate Play Store button is already exposed to users via server-side updates. It’s available for Android 12 and Pixel 4a running version 28.2.10 Google Play Store. 9to5Google reports that it can also be used on devices running older versions of Android. If you don’t see the button on your smartphone, you can use the old method to force a Play Store update or wait a few days for the deployment to expand. Speaking of broader deployment, a new Play Store install button that allows you to start installing Android TV apps from mobile phones that have recently been deployed to all users. You can access the drop-down menu and select Android TV as the target device for the app installation.

Did you already know how to check for Play Store updates, or just did you know? Was it okay for Google to finally add a prominent button? Let us know in the comments section below.

