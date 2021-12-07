Google TV[ライブ]Added Pluto TV integration to tabs





Google TV is expanding its integration with home screens and other services this week.Starting today, Pluto TV, a free live TV service, is now available on Google TV.[ライブ]Add integration with tabs.

Pluto TV offers over 300 free live TV channels and has been supporting Google TV and Android TV as apps for some time. In addition, you can enhance your live experience on Verizon’s Stream TV. Pluto TV is currently being extended to better support the new platform.

For Google TV users, on the Google TV home screen[ライブ]Pluto TV is displayed as an option on the tab,[ForYou]Content recommendations are displayed on the tabs. Google TV[ライブ]Tabs originally worked only on YouTube TV, but have since been expanded to Philo and Sling TV. Pluto is the first free service to support this feature.

Starting today, we’ve partnered with Pluto TV to access over 300 free live TV channels on Google TV.[ライブ]Go to the tab to see what’s going on[ForYou]Check out our free live TV recommendations on the tab. This new integration with Pluto TV will be available on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.

In addition to this announcement, Google is teasing to add “more ways” to watch free TV on Google TV in 2022. Reported earlier this year as a hint for Google TV to offer its own native free / ad support content.

And in 2022, there will be more ways to watch it for free.

The report initially speculated that this feature could arrive in the fall of 2021, but added that it could arrive “in cooperation with partners” in 2022.

