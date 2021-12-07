Google’s last 2021 update focuses on security and feature drops





What you need to know New Pixel features and security updates will arrive on your smartphone next week. In addition to digital khaki support and new wallpapers, you can also customize the time to press the Google Assistant shortcut and back tap to take a picture. Google has also announced improvements to NowPlaying and NearbyShare. You can download the factory image or OTA now.

Google announced a double wormy pixel update on Monday, with a December pixel drop and security patch ending 2021. The new Pixel update that arrives next week will add some fashionable new wallpapers, along with an assistant and camera that will add everything from digital khaki support to Google’s new shortcuts.

Nothing is more important here than last month’s fingerprint scanner fix, but all of these are useful features that Google has been promoting for Android 12 for months. And security updates nip some dangerous vulnerabilities in the bud.

Pixel security update

According to the latest Android Security Bulletin, the December 1st security patch detected 3 critical threats to the system or memory, 11 high threats and 2 moderate threats. Some of these threats can occur locally “without the need for privileges or user intervention.”

The second patch on December 5th had 25 issues with the Qualcomm component and 2 issues with the MediaTek component.

These security patches will arrive next week, but if you want to get started right away, you can use the currently available Pixel Factory Image or Pixel OTA.

Software and bug fixes

Of the many Pixel fixes offered in the December monthly update, the first fix fixes a phantom call issue that caused the Assistant to “unintentionally start a call under certain conditions.” is. The other is the “Overall Improvements in Fingerprint Sensor Stability and Performance” patched in the mid-November update.

There’s also a long list of other updates on general audio improvements, “battery and heat performance”, camera “image quality improvements”, “network connection stability and performance” fixes, and Pixel’s slow 5G. I hope the performance will be improved. Dozens of UI fixes.

New Pixel shortcut

You can now configure the setting to call the Google Assistant by holding down the power button. Now, for Pixel 3 and later smartphones,[設定]of[長押し]of[短い]from[長い]There is an option to change to, and there are 9 different options. Short gives you quick access to your assistant, while Long helps prevent mix-ups.

Pixels will also debut a new shortcut called Quick Tap to Snap. This allows you to double tap the Pixel to take a Snapchat photo. Unfortunately for owners of older Pixel smartphones, this feature is only available on Pixel 4a 5G and above.

Given that the Pixel-Snapchat partnership allegedly boosted Pixel 6 sales, many users will find this shortcut useful. Of course, suppose you’re not using a case that prevents shortcuts from working.

Google is also planning to “install the new Pixel exclusive lens Pixel Face on the Snap.” I don’t know how “Pixel Face” will affect our faces, but we’ll be arriving this month so we’ll see soon.

Digital khaki and ultra wideband

Google announced last week that the Digital BMW Khaki will be coming to the Pixel and Galaxy S21 phones this month. Now we know that this feature will be available on the Pixel 6 next week.

The Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro unlocks your 2020 or 2022 BMW car by tapping your smartphone against the door handle. The Pro model’s ultra-wideband (UWB) chip can also automatically unlock the car as it approaches.

The Pixel 6 Pro also improves Nearby Share, allowing you to use UWB to quickly share content with other nearby UWB phones and devices. Usefulness depends on how many friends and family members have flagship phones with the right technology, but it is guaranteed to work with more phones in the future.

Drop (or raise) bass

Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

If you have a Pixel Buds A series and a Pixel smartphone with 3 or later, you have the option to change the bass level of your music from -1 to +4 in the Pixel Buds app.

Until now, you could use Bass Boost to make your music even more appealing. However, this gives you “twice the bass” as before, and is quieter when you need it.

Wallpapers and more

Source: Dana Kearley / Google

To celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Google is offering a compelling new wallpaper by artist Dana Kearley on Pixels 3 and above. You will find them in styles and wallpapers starting next week.

Google has expanded its car accident detection tools to more countries. It will come to France, Italy and Taiwan.Already available in Australia, Ireland, Japan, Spain, Singapore, UK and USA

In addition, the recorder app has three new transcription languages: Japanese, French and German.

Finally, the Now Playing tool has made some useful tweaks to automatically identify nearby music. Starting with Pixel 4, you can manually trigger a search for nearby songs and add them to your favorites.

Source: Google

If you’re not sure which of these new features will work on your Pixel, Google has provided a graph showing which phones support which new tools. Only the Pixel 6 Pro supports all of this.

The best Pixel Pixel 6 Pro

Ultra wideband support

Pixel Drop features are often limited to the latest Pixel generation. If you want the best software experience from Google, the Pixel 6 Pro is for you. It’s a great phone with 12GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO OLED display, a great camera, and a solid battery life.

