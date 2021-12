Maintenance and equipment management platform Infraspeak raises 10 million – Tech.eu

Porto-based Infraspeak has raised $ 10 million in new capital. The startup offers a top-to-bottom equipment maintenance solution aimed at replacing legacy systems by bringing all existing assets, IoT devices and hardware, and third-party software under one umbrella. increase. This money will be used primarily to further grow the business through strategic recruitment and facilitate entry into the French and DACH markets. To date, the startup has raised a total of approximately 14.7 million people.

Founded in 2015, Infraspeak is active in the highly competitive smart building management space, but ultimately is devoted to maintenance. Through a set of data collection points, insight generation, and predictive maintenance recommendations output, startups help technicians and facility managers ensure minimal downtime and maximum customer satisfaction.

The company has a customer base of Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Yale Hop, Engie, Penguin FM, IHG Hotels, Hilton Hotels and Keppel Data Centers, with technologies in the hospitality, healthcare, education, transportation and “other” sectors.

The future of facility management software lies in flexibility, intelligence, and integration. The flexibility to allow each team to adapt their software to all kinds of operations. Intelligence that proactively transforms thousands of data points collected daily into practical insights for staff and managers. Felipe vila da Costa, co-founder and CEO, explains the integration that enables large numbers of people, processes, IoT, and software to communicate efficiently with each other.

The 10 Million Series A1 Round was jointly led by Indico Capital and Night Capital, with the participation of existing investors Innovation Nest and Caixas Capital.

Knight Capitals Arthur Nobel concludes that the facility management industry is a large but untapped market for technology start-ups. As Europe’s leading innovator, Infraspeak has succeeded in building an operating system that enables the facility management industry to act on digital transformation and ESG goals and digitize frontline employees. .. We are fortunate to support Felipe and Lewis and believe in a future where the facility management ecosystem will work together at Infraspeak.

