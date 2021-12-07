Micron opens state-of-the-art memory design center in Atlanta





Atlanta, December 6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Micron Technology, Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and the only US-based memory manufacturer. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced plans for a new memory design center. In Midtown Atlanta, we are expanding our business to the southeast.

With a new site that opens its doors to business in January 2022, Micron will gain access to Atlanta’s wealth of technical talent, further improve memory design and engineering leadership, while having a positive impact on the community. can do. Micron aims to build strong partnerships with many institutions in the region, including Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and the University of Georgia.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has offices in the United States in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, and Virginia, and has a global manufacturing and research and development (R & D) network across 17 countries.

Atlanta is a new hub for high-tech innovation, and the Atlanta Design Center will serve as one of Micron’s major memory design and engineering hubs, said Scott Devore, Executive Vice President of Technology and Products at Micron. Micron’s leadership in both DRAM and NAND technology will drive significant advances in the artificial intelligence, 5G, and self-driving car experiences, with talented people involved in developing and delivering next-generation technology innovations. Is creating an exciting opportunity for.

Memory is at the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing and requires the production of advanced technology that promotes the laws of physics. R & D investment in this area is important for advancing DRAM innovation. The expansion of the Microns Atlanta Design Center will create up to 500 jobs in a variety of STEM areas, including computer hardware and electrical and electronic engineering.

Memory and storage are a growing part of the global semiconductor market, accounting for about 30% of all semiconductors today. Microns’ R & D investment is helping to meet the growing global demand for memory and storage while promoting technology leadership in the United States.

The story continues

Governor Kemp faces the obstacles faced by manufacturers and tech companies around the world and moves to the number one state in business with everything Micron Technology needs to contribute to a successful and prosperous economy. I’m happy to do that. We look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Atlanta and seeing the innovative solutions that come from this brand new, world-class technology center.

Micron and its foundation have been actively involved with the Georgia Institute of Technology. The ongoing relationship between Micron and the university provides students with equitable access to empirical research and engineering education. Collaborative efforts include the Georgia Techs Center for Engineering Education and Diversity (CEED), a peer-to-peer mentoring program, the Microns COVID-19 UV Robot Design Challenge, and a class curriculum to promote educational growth and career opportunities across the industry. Includes collaboration. Underrated students.

Ngel Cabrera, President of Georgia Institute of Technology, is pleased that Micron has chosen Atlanta as the location for its new R & D hub. We are confident that a strong ecosystem of students, researchers and start-ups will bring tremendous value to their talent and innovation goals. Expand collaboration with Micron and welcome your neighbors.

Micron Technology, Inc. About We are the industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions that are transforming the way the world uses information to enrich the lives of all. With a constant focus on customer, technology leadership, manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron offers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, NOR memory and storage products through the Micron and Crucial brands. Every day, employee-generated innovations drive the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that bring opportunities from the data center to the intelligent edge to the entire client and mobile user experience. Micron Technology, Inc. For more information on (Nasdaq: MU), please visit micron.com.

2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and / or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are Micron Technology, Inc. It is the property of. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations ContactErica PompenMicron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) [email protected]

Micron Investor Relations ContactFarhan Ahmad Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/micron-open-state-art-memory-140000627.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos