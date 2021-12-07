Google released Pixel Feature Drop for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in December.Older models get related updates





Google announced the December Android 12 Pixel Feature Drop for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This will provide useful new features such as digital khaki support in some regions, new Quick Tap to Snap features, and improved built-in features such as Now Playing. And recorder. According to the company, some features will also be available on older Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have new wallpapers to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, as well as accessibility features in conversation mode.

Through a blog post, the company announced that the latest Pixel Feature Drop will be rolled out to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro starting next week. Meanwhile, owners of older Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 5a 5G began receiving “related updates” from the Pixel Feature Drop on December 6th. This means that features that are not compatible with your hardware will be excluded from the latest feature updates. Each.

According to Google, the first feature on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is support for digital khaki. This works for “some 2020-2022 BMW models” in “specific countries”. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users can tap the door handle to unlock it, place their smartphone on the key reader and press the engine start button. Google is also expanding its support for car accident detection to Taiwan, Italy and France as part of its latest Pixel Feature Drop.

Pixel 4a (5G) and later Pixel smartphones add a new quick tap to the lock screen to add snap functionality. This makes the Pixel “the fastest smartphone to take snapshots,” the company said. On the other hand, Pixel users can also use a Pixel-only lens called Pixel Face with Snap. Google says more pixel-only lenses will arrive with future pixel feature drops.

Google has added support for an early stage accessibility feature called Conversation Mode. This helps to amplify the voice of the person the user is speaking to. According to Google, this feature uses machine learning on the device to adjust other ambient sounds to help you focus on the person you’re talking to in a noisy environment.

If you have a Pixel 4 or later smartphone, you can also tap the search button to check the song. NowPlaying could not be identified using the detection on the device. Owners of the Pixel Buds A series can also get better base control through the Pixel Buds app. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro will be able to leverage ultra-wideband technology (UWB) to accelerate file sharing with other nearby UWB-enabled devices, the company said.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities was celebrated on December 3rd, and Google has added three new wallpapers as part of the latest Feature Drop for Pixel smartphones. These are in the Curated Culture Collection of Wallpaper apps. Meanwhile, the company says it has updated the Recorder app to support Japanese-French and German transcription for Pixel smartphones as part of its latest Pixel Feature Drop.

