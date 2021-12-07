Israel Marks International Day of “People of Determination” at Expo2020 Dubai Pavilion





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-To commemorate the day of international determination marked on Friday, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), Access Israel NGO, Start- Up Nation Central and the Ministry of Regional Cooperation have hosted various startups at the Israeli pavilion led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Expo2020 Dubai. Both Israeli and United Arab Emirates (UAE) start-ups have introduced participants to cutting-edge accessibility technologies.

Michal Seror, Paralympic athlete Pascale Bercovitch (provided by the Israeli Pavilion at the Dubai Expo), Director of Ecosystem Development at Start-Up Nation Central

As part of a unique presentation created by Access Israel, visitors were invited to conduct an obstacle course in the city. In this course, healthy people were able to experience access challenges that wheelchair users and visually impaired people can experience on a daily basis. This activity is part of an international collaboration supported by Google and the Friends of Access Israel (FAISR). The partnership aims to create an exchange of know-how, accelerate the development of aid for persons with disabilities, who make up 15% of the world’s population, and at the same time achieve one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). increase. This venture, as it is called in the UAE, is working to fully equalize the awareness of the rights of people with disabilities or determinations. As a result of the activities, visitors to the Expo had the opportunity to experience what it would be like to live with people with disabilities while discovering unique and practical solutions developed in Israel.

Expo2020 Israeli technology on display at Dubai includes an automated speech recognition (ASR) device developed by Voiceitt. Medical technology and innovative communication technology created by EyeControl. An AI-based motion control system developed by ReSymmetry that analyzes the seating position of a wheelchair. andGlobal-A lamp that develops a panoramic 3D photography system that identifies accessibility obstacles in a variety of terrains, including urban environments. Mahran Hamdan, the captain of the Israeli national wheelchair basketball team, who won the 2016 World Cup, also participated in the event.

Yuval Wagner, chair of Access Israel, a leader in promoting accessibility and social integration for people with disabilities, said the exposition is a great way for regional cooperation in knowledge, models and technology to improve the quality of life of 15% of the world. I see it as an opportunity. population.

“Accessibility is JNF’s guideline to provide Israel with 250 accessible sites. We protect the environment and terrain, while protecting Israel’s nature for everyone,” said Merav Davidian, Head of Accessibility at JNF. We will continue to make efforts to make it available. “

Michal Seror, Director of Ecosystem Development at Start-Up Nation Central, commented: Nation Central sees Israel’s innovation exhibition in Dubai as a direct continuation of its long-term partnership with the UAE. “

JNF, Access Israel, Start-Up Nation Central, Ministry of Regional Cooperation, Google and FAISR have also created joint social events to raise awareness. 100 people with and without disabilities jointly created the International Disability Alliance logo on the lawn of the Expo with a blue umbrella.

Accessable Hanukkah: On December 5th, an accessible candlelight event will be held at the accessible Hanukkah main branch candlestick, developed by Impact Labs and printed on a 3D printer. Product designers have developed a special lighter that allows people with arm and hand disabilities to light a candle without the need for assistance. At the same time, Access Israel, JNF, Google and FAISR will host sporting events featuring wheelchair basketball, blind soccer, running races for the visually impaired, blind loan bowling and more.

About the Israel Pavilion

The Israel Pavilion is a project led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is designed without walls and invites participants from the 2020 Expo to the Israel Pavilion for maximum openness.

Israel is a place of innovation, providing a vision and horizon for addressing human challenges. The pavilion focuses on issues such as: Agriculture, water, medicine, telecommunications, cyber issues. The Pavilion introduces an open and diverse society that provides equal rights to all inhabitants. It is a society that respects different people and cultures and is recognized and respected among the participating countries.

The pavilion is to serve as a platform for future business development. This is the first point of contact between Israelis and trading partners visiting the exposition.

https://www.israelexpo2020dubai.com/https://www.facebook.com/IsraelExpo2020Dubai https://twitter.com/IsraelExpoDubai https://www.instagram.com/israelexpo2020dubai/

About KKL-JNF

KKL-JNF is a non-governmental organization (NGO) operated as Israel’s National Forest Service and Land Development Agency in accordance with the special laws of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset). Founded over 120 years ago, KKL-JNF is considered one of the oldest organizations in the world working in the field of environmental solutions. KKL-JNF operates in more than 55 countries around the world and works with many government and non-governmental agencies to promote common environmental benefits. KKL-JNF is the Israeli Government’s strategic partner at Expo Dubai 2020.

Access About Israel:

Access Israel, an NGO founded in Israel in 1999, is a global leader in promoting accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities of all kinds. Our organization strives to globally improve accessibility and inclusion for people with determination / disability through advocacy, education, promotion, experiential activities, universal design and technology. With each improvement, we enable people to lead their own lives, work, travel, study and consume with dignity, equality and maximum independence. This is done by sharing our best practices, learning from other countries, and working together to create global change.

About Start-Up Nation Central:

Start-Up Nation Central is the address for businesses, governments and investors to connect to the Israeli technology ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central promotes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli innovation to global business and social challenges. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a charitable non-profit organization.

Ministry of Regional Cooperation:

The Ministry of Regional Cooperation was established from the day of Israel’s founding to meet Israel’s desire to strengthen relations with neighboring countries. It is designated solely for the purpose of strengthening, coordinating and promoting bilateral and multilateral, governmental, non-governmental and private projects across the region, including the Palestinian Autonomous Government, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Balkan countries and Africa. Functions as a ministry. State and beyond. We specialize in complex projects, initiatives, and ventures involving several government ministries (local and foreign, public institutions including NGOs, government agencies, and entities) in any combination.

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

