Instagram announces tools to keep teens safe, including parental controls





Instagram announced a number of new features on Tuesday, saying it would make the site more secure for teens.

Among the workarounds, the popular photo-sharing service will implement tools to help users take a break or display a new topic if they’ve been stuck on one thing for a long time. Head Adam Mosseri said in a blog post.

Formerly Facebook Inc. The platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc., also known as, also blocks the tagging and mentioning of teens that users are not following. This gives parents more control over how long their child will use the app. And in January, all users will be able to bulk delete their content, including photos, videos, likes and comments.

The deployment will take place the day before Mr. Moseri will testify for the first time in Congress. Moseri, who has overseen Instagram for three years, will attend the Senate Consumer Protection Subcommittee on Wednesday to answer questions about the impact of the app on young users.

According to an article published in The Wall Street Journal’s Facebook file series in September, an internal study reveals that Instagram is harmful to a significant proportion of young users, especially teenage girls who are interested in body image. It has become. The parent company disputed the characterization of the findings.

Moseri said in a blog post that the steps announced on Tuesday should keep young people safer. “

However, many features are opt-in. “It means it’s off until the user turns it on, which creates responsibility for the teenage user and, in some cases, their parents, to engage in this form of self-regulation,” said Associate Professor. Brooke Erin Duffy said. At Cornell University’s Faculty of Communication. It diverts responsibility from the platform. “

Take a break

Take a Break feature is available on Tuesday in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand to alert users when they use Instagram for a given amount of time. Available to all users, but designed with teens in mind. Now teens need to turn it on. You can also close the warning and return to scrolling if necessary when the warning appears.

Instagram suggests activating Take a Break Reminder by sending a notification to teens after using the app for 20 minutes. The user can then set the reminder for 10, 20, or 30 minutes. In a blog post, Moseri showed early test results that when teens set reminders, more than 90% maintain reminders.

Instagram’s parental controls are designed to allow parents to monitor the time a child spends the app and set a time limit, which can also be opt-in when it becomes available in March of this year. .. Clenshaw said teenage users need to grant access to their parents, adding that this keeps teens autonomous and secure.

In July, Instagram effectively introduced sensitive content control.This is for users, such as posts that imply sexuality.[探索]A knob that determines the amount of sensitive content displayed on the tab. The choices are[許可],[制限],or[さらに制限]is.

Moseri said Instagram is looking for ways to expand its options for search, hashtags, reels and proposed accounts. This will make it more difficult for teens to come across potentially harmful or sensitive content. “

By default, teens have restricted sensitive content control. “Instagram is currently deciding whether’further restrictions’ will become the default someday,” Clenshaw said. Older users can also set their own control settings.

In the New Year, we are generally considering tightening the defaults for teens. ” , that too.

According to Moselis’s blog post, Instagram is developing another feature that brings people closer to another topic if they live on one topic for a while, “Clenshaw said. Instagram doesn’t know when to activate the feature.

The product buildup disclosed on Tuesday is unlikely to relieve much of the pressure Moseri is facing on Wednesday.

Meta is trying to distract from their mistakes by deploying parental guides and using timers and content control features that consumers should have had for a long time, “said a member of the Senate consumer. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, said. In the statement, the Conservation Subcommittee. This is a midnight hollow product announcement that makes the product virtually safe for children and teens. “

