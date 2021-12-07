Google Pay goes live in Israel





Google Pay, a digital wallet, will be operational in Israel tomorrow morning. Last month, Globes said Israel was imminent after Google Pay notified banks and credit card companies of the opening date and prepared for the fight to become the default credit card. I reported first. Tech Giant-In other words, the card on which most purchases are made.

Related article Apple Pay landed in Israel

Google Pay initially planned to launch in Israel last summer, but eventually postponed its launch. Google Pay’s entry into the Israeli market is expected to have a significant impact on the Israeli digital wallet market, including Bit of Bank Hapo Alime and Pepper of Bank Leumi.

The reason for the expected big impact of Google Pay is that it works on the Android operating system of mobile devices owned by over 70% of Israelis. iPhone users can only use the Apple Pay digital wallet. Less than 30% own an Israeli iPhone, but with the entry of Apple Pay, the use of digital wallets in Israel has skyrocketed by 800%. It’s not yet known if Google Pay will have the same effect on Android users.

Payment by Google Pay is available with credit cards issued by Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, First International Bank of Israel, Bank Yahav, Israelcard, CAL Israel Credit Cards and Max.

For security reasons, Google states that the actual credit or debit card number will not be retained on your mobile device or transferred to your business. Transactions use virtual credit card numbers called tokens. It is unique to each device and the token is linked to a dynamic security code that changes from transaction to transaction.

If your smartphone is lost or stolen, the owner can use the “Search for Devices” feature to lock your device immediately, protect it with a new password, or erase your personal information. increase. Details are not stored on your device, so you don’t have to cancel your credit card itself.

Published by Globes (en.globes.co.il), Israeli business news, on December 6, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-google-pay-begins-israel-operations-1001393442 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos