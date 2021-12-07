This is the best LEGO sells and costs only $ 13.05





I don’t know if it’s just my family, but I have a lot of Lego sets in my house. So we have a lot of LEGO blocks, LEGO people, and all of LEGO. There is also a room where children can concentrate on their Lego works. We call it the Lego Room. Because it’s a room full of Lego works.

It’s hard to say for sure, but it must be worth thousands of dollars of Lego in a LEGO room. That’s what happens when you have four kids seeking a LEGO set for every birthday or Christmas for a decade or so.

But it wasn’t until I went to New York with my 11-year-old daughter and visited the LEGO store on Fifth Avenue that I came across some of the best LEGO products. We’ll talk about this soon, but first, if you’ve never been to a LEGO flagship store like New York, it’s helpful to understand it as a place to buy everything related. To Lego.

You can buy not only your favorite sets, but also sets that you can’t get anywhere else. One of the things you can’t buy anywhere else is a custom mini Lego figure that you designed yourself.

Forget the 5,000 sets that take days to build and cost hundreds of dollars. It’s very easy. You walk to the counter and pay for the small box. The total amount charged to my credit card was $ 13.05. You can then scan the code in the small reader box next to the touch display to design your character.

You can choose your character’s shirt design, logo, and add text. I don’t know how many combinations there are, but it seems that tens of thousands of ways to customize the minifigure were needed.

You can choose your feet, your hair, and your accessories. A giant printer adds a design to the body of the minifigure, and when completed, you can perfectly represent the character you want to create.

You see, every kid has dozens of little Lego characters. Our house has mini firefighters, construction workers and pilots. And with Harry Potter and his friends, don’t forget characters like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, R2D2 and more.

I remember reading once that there were more Legomini people on Earth than there were actually breathing human types. It’s a lot of mini Lego characters, but none of them seem to have been designed by our daughter. It’s purely an expression of her imagination.

One of the great things about LEGO is that you can not only create great scenes with your favorite characters, but also create anything imaginative. The last part is why this simple $ 13 purchase is so great. Allows people to create something of their own, instead of buying what someone else dreamed of. It allows people to do something personally.

This is, in fact, is a very powerful way to create customer loyalty. In other words, it is to be part of the process of designing something of their own customers. Lego does not know if they were some sell these custom mini-figures, but much printer between’re in the store was always running. Then, each time another mini figure is completed, one of the LEGO customers something unique, that took home a personal thing. Well great.

