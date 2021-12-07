Gmail’s Google Chat can now make instant 1: 1 audio and video calls on Android and iOS devices





Gmail’s Google Chat now allows you to make one-on-one voice and video calls. Google announced in a blog post. The company offers special updates for mobile users on Android and iOS platforms, limited to 1: 1 kyat only. This means that you can only make voice and video calls with the individual users available in the chat list. It also shows details of missed calls and ongoing calls from Gmail’s chat roster.

As a result of the update first announced in September, users who have enabled Google Chat in Gmail will now see a phone and video icon in the upper right corner of 1: 1 chat. Depending on your preference, you can make a voice or video call directly by tapping one of these icons.

Gmail will notify you about ongoing calls with a blue banner at the top of the screen. Includes the name of the person on the call and its duration. Similarly, Gmail shows missed calls with a red phone or video icon in the conversation and chat roster.

The Gmail app on mobile devices is getting instant audio and video calls via Google Chat Photo credits: Google

The new calling experience will be rolled out to all users with personal Google accounts and to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers. Both the caller and the recipient must be using the latest version of Gmail to make and receive calls.

In a blog post, Google hopes it will be easier to connect with colleagues in the hybrid work world, as some teams are starting to return to the office and others remain dispersed. This feature allows you to seamlessly switch from chat to video or voice calls as needed, allowing you to collaborate and work together.

Gmail call updates occur especially during the transition from Hangouts to Google Chat. This move was initially targeted at Google Workspace, but as the Hangouts service will be discontinued, it will gradually be applied to general users as well.

From the settings menu of the Gmail app[一般]>[チャット]After moving to[チャットとスペースを表示]You can enable Google Chat in Gmail by turning on the tab.

