Everything you need to know about new features





WhatsApp now offers another feature to help those who want to enhance their privacy. This new feature works by allowing users to set a default timer for all messages. This timer may expire within 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after transmission. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s new in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Disappearing messages What is the feature?

The new WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature allows users to set a default timer for messages to delete themselves. This timer can be set to 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Users can use this feature not only in group chats but also in individual chats.

However, keep in mind that you can bypass the new features by taking a screenshot or clicking on a chat photo from another device.

Who will be able to use WhatsAppDisappearingMessages?

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages functionality is provided to both Android and iOS users. All phones that support WhatsApp will also support new features after updating to the latest version of the app.

How to enable WhatsApp Disappearing Messages?

To enable WhatsApp Disappearing Messages, go to WhatsApp Settings and[アカウント]>[プライバシー]>[デフォルトのメッセージタイマー]Tap to select a period. You can also turn this feature on by default in all chats here.

After setting the time period, if you want to use the feature only in some chats instead of all chats, the user taps the contact name of the chat, individual, or group and manually turns the disappearing message on or off. I can do it.

Will my message disappear from anywhere?

No. Even after turning on this feature, auto-deleted messages may still appear in the notification panel if they are not already open. In addition, if the message is replied with a quote before it is deleted, some or all of the original message will continue to appear in the quoted text.

If a disappearing message is forwarded to another chat, it will not automatically disappear from that chat unless the other chat has the same disappearing settings.

How do disappearing messages work with chat backups?

If the user creates a backup before the message disappears, the disappeared message will be included in the backup. However, when the user restores from backup, the disappearing message is deleted.

Which messages does this feature have no effect on?

The new WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature affects messages sent after the setting is turned on. Therefore, messages sent before or after the feature is turned on are not affected by this feature. These messages are not deleted automatically.

