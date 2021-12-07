Procter & Gamble has a patent on a smart hair grooming device that measures the condition during brushing.





P & G states that it has obtained an international patent and integrated a series of photosensitive proximity sensors and force-sensitive resistors into the grooming device to analyze contact time, speed and brushing force during use. The device then compiles and filters this data to communicate with the user and provide usage instructions via the device itself or another connected mobile device. P & G stated that the invention could be designed as a bristle hairbrush or a toothed comb.

In practice, the hair grooming device () alone or in combination with the device [external processor] P & G has written in its patent application that it can be used to collect and filter data during hair grooming events involving human hair.

The important thing is that you can process and analyze the data to show the condition of a person’s hair during a hair grooming event.

Integrated or external communication interface

From this data, the company said smart devices can provide executable instructions via an integrated communication interface or via an external processor / device connected via a USB cable, WiFi, or Bluetooth.

In this patent, P & G demonstrated the use of the device to compare grooming opportunities with and without leave-on conditioners. Research has shown that brushing hair with a leave-on conditioner requires less grip pressure and is easier to brush.

This comparison writes that the effect or difference between the use of post-shampoo conditioner and the non-use of post-shampoo conditioner can be shown in the characteristics of human hair.

According to P & G, this device has proven useful for comparing various hair grooming events, as it can store data on smart brushes or external devices for later comparison.

In addition to the central photosensitive proximity sensor and first and second force-sensitive resistors, load cells, and gyroscope accelerometers, you can also integrate various additional sensors such as temperature and acoustic sensors. ..

LOrals Krastase smart brush

In 2017, beauty giant LOral unveiled a smart hairbrush device under the prestige brand Krastase at the Consumer Technology Association CES trade show in Las Vegas, USA. LOrals Research and Innovation Technology Incubator has developed a brush in collaboration with French consumer electronics giant Withings.

The brush connected to the mobile app had a built-in microphone to hear the sound of hair brushing and identify patterns. A 3-axis load cell was used to measure the force exerted on the hair and scalp during brushing. Accelerometers and gyroscopes further analyze brushing patterns, count brush strokes, and provide haptic feedback signaling if brushing is too strong. A conductivity sensor that determines whether the brush is used for wet or dry hair to provide accurate hair measurements.

LOral said the purpose of this device is to enable consumers to better care for their hair, and brushing has proven to cause hair damage such as breakage and split ends, L’. Guive Balooch, Head of Research and Innovation Technology Incubator at Oral, said: Time: “It’s what the average consumer uses every day by upgrading their hairbrushes using connected technology. Withings and Krastase reinvent what the relationship between people and hair looks like. And shows how connected devices can revolutionize the beauty industry. “

Source: WIPO International Patent No. WO / 2021/237236 Filing date: May 12, 2021 Publication date: November 25, 2021 Title: Smart Hair Grooming Device Inventor: Procter & Gamble K. Krishan et al.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmeticsdesign-europe.com/Article/2021/12/07/Procter-Gamble-patents-smart-hair-grooming-device-that-measures-condition-during-brushing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos