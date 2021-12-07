Georgia newspapers file proceedings against Google and Facebook





Georgia and national newspapers have filed antitrust civil lawsuits against Google and Facebook over the past year, both monopolizing the digital advertising market, or else in local news. Claims to limit the revenue sent.

Importance: What started as a small town effort to counter Big Tech has turned into a national movement involving more than 200 newspapers across dozens of states, Axios Sarah Fisher and Crystal Dixon. I will report.

In numbers, to date, this group has been held by more than 30 newspaper-owning groups in place of more than 200 publications to file proceedings.

Of these, antitrust complaints have been officially filed by 17 different ownership groups representing about 150 newspapers.

Last month, Cobb County-based Times Journal Inc. filed a proceeding against a high-tech giant in a US District Court in northern Georgia. This was first reported by Cobb County Courier.

Times Journal owns the Marietta Daily Journal, Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News, and Morgan County Citizen.

Otis Brumby III, the publisher of the Times Journal, refused to comment on Axios about the proceedings.

Other Georgia newspaper-owning groups that file complaints or hold legal services for future litigation include Rome News Media LLC, Neighbor Newspapers Inc., Cartersville Newspapers Inc., Southern Community Newspapers Inc., The Newnan Times Herald, AIR Publications Inc. It is included.

The purpose of the proceedings was to “recover past damages to the newspaper” caused by the Big Tech company, Clayton Fitz Simmons, one of the newspaper’s leading lawyers, told Axios.

Context: The proceedings were filed after the House Judiciary Committee published a major digital competition report, including a section of the newspaper. This report served as a guide post for many of these proceedings.

The Daily Mail’s parent company, Associated Newspapers, filed a similar proceeding against Google in New York in April, and the proceedings were consolidated in New York.

What they are saying: Bartspeakman, an associate professor of communication at Kennesaw State University Journalism and Emerging Media Programs, has been working on Google and Facebook for years by running their content without compensating for their outlets. He told Axios that he was able to profit from a local media company during that time.

Speakman, who spent 13 years as a reporter and editor in small publications in Kentucky, Ohio and Texas, said how these two big tech companies changed the industry was really shocking. increase. Speakman told Axios by Facebook and Google in favor of the larger media. He says the entire system is designed to feed Facebook, Google, and the next big (media) company.

According to Speakman, smaller media such as the Cherokee Tribune dominate the area they cover, which could have significant advantages over regional media such as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Conclusion: A KSU professor told Axios that someone in the news industry is optimistic that they will understand how to improve profit margins, as the old days of people paying for print ads are long gone.

He says they understand how to monetize it and intend to make it work for a more common profit margin in daily necessities (today).

Axios reporters Sara Fischer and Thomas Wheatley contributed to this article.

