Metas’ children’s messenger app is getting dark mode and new voice effects





Messenger Kids, a children’s version of the Metas Messenger service (also known as Facebook Messenger), has been updated with dark mode and new audio effects for voice messaging, the service announced.

Dark Mode first appeared in the main Messenger app in early 2019, but now it’s also in versions of the app designed for kids ages 6-12. Great for kids preparing for a difficult teen goth phase. The iOS version of the app will come first, followed by Android.

Voice effects, on the other hand, will roll out a few weeks ahead and, like Service Dark Mode, will first appear on iOS. They sound like fun additions and use existing voice messaging features to make your child sound like a robot, ghost, gorilla, mouse, or talking to a seashell. Five options are displayed after recording a voice message and can be adjusted before sending.

There are five audio effects to choose from.Image: Meta

In addition to these two new features, Messenger Kids will tweak the game features to allow kids to start a two-player built-in game from within the chat using the orange controller icon.These were previously different[探索]I was hiding in a tab. This change was first made on iOS, followed by Android.

It wasn’t without a share of the controversy, but Messenger Kids has been flying primarily under radar in recent years. Earlier this year, I was working on a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13, especially when compared to Instagram, which was forced to stay openly away from the report. However, these unpleasant features, such as audio effects and strictly guardian-controlled designs, have broadly escaped Messenger Kids from a similar level of criticism.

