Google Pixel’s new Snapchat shortcut feels like bloatware





There are two main reasons why many Android enthusiasts have been attracted to Google Pixel smartphones for many years. The first is probably an outstanding camera on the phone line. The second is to get a pure Android and Google service experience without the bloatware and unwanted features found on many other devices.

That’s why I scratched my head a bit with a drop in Google’s latest Pixel feature that adds a quick access shortcut to Snapchat. It’s a small optional feature, but I’m worried that including it seems to go against the whole spirit of the Pixel line and is just the beginning of an unnecessary add-on.

Dropping Google’s Pixel features is usually great, adding features to older devices rather than just wasting them. In fact, it has some great features, such as enhanced conversation audibility, enhanced bass control on the Pixel Buds A series, and improved Now Playing Song detection.

But Snapchat’s integration is a worse sign than a welcome surprise. Here’s what Google says about this feature in its announcement post:

From taking screenshots to playing music, you can already customize the actions that Pixel takes when using quick taps. Quick-tap to snap to access Snapchat directly from the lock screen, making Pixel the fastest smartphone to create snaps. Quick Tap to Snap is available on all Pixel smartphones from 5G onwards. In addition, starting this month, we will be able to add the new Pixel exclusive lens Pixel Face to Snap.

I knew this feature would come in for the sake of fairness. The company announced it in October. To be honest, I forgot, but I don’t think anyone wanted it in the first place.

For those who don’t know, Quick Tap is a feature that allows you to double-tap the back of your phone to trigger a shortcut. The current options for quick taps are:

Take a screenshot Access the Google Assistant or pause the media View recent apps View notifications or open a specific app

Adding very Snapchat-specific features to your mix can make your Pixel smartphone feel uncomfortable. It’s understandable if Google says it plans to offer similar functionality to other (more popular) apps such as Instagram and TikTok. It would be nice to have an API available to allow developers to use quick taps to access certain features within the app. Hey, even understand if such a feature is exclusive to one of Google’s own properties like YouTube.

However, Snapchat’s exclusive rights feel like McAffee antivirus is preloaded on your PC. Of course you don’t have to use it, but why include it in the first place?

This may seem like an overreaction to a small feature that is completely negligible, but I hope it’s not a sign of the future. Thanks to the goodwill that Google has built up with the excellent hardware of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, adding bloatware to the mix goes against everything people love about the Pixel family software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenextweb.com/news/the-pixel-doesnt-need-a-snapchat-shortcut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos