Advaiya focuses on enterprise-level innovation and technology realization





Advaiya Solutions Inc., a technology consulting and implementation services company, offers customized digital transformation solutions with business applications, analytics, and the cloud.

Here, Manish Godha, CEO and founder of Advaiya, goes into detail. Excerpt from the interview:

DQ: Please tell us about your company and the services it provides.

Manish Godha: Advaiya is a technology consulting and implementation services organization that provides customized digital transformation solutions for service businesses with business applications, analytics, and the cloud. Advaiya has gained experience and expertise in working with and for service businesses, especially field services. Project services (including EPC) and professional services.

Key characteristics of such a business from a digital transformation perspective include the importance of customer engagement, work management, and people’s productivity. We aim to provide solutions that enable better insights, increased productivity, easier work management, and decision making.

It provides solutions for enterprise-level innovation and technology realization, enabling growth-minded companies to use the right technology faster. Advaiya stands out with a global team of skilled professionals with a wealth of experience and diverse capabilities to decipher unique contexts and needs with state-of-the-art technology and marketing capabilities that surpass competitors.

DQ: What were the goals and objectives of the company at the time of its establishment? Please tell us the road since the company was established.

Manish Godha: Our goal is to enable companies to have a competitive advantage by enabling a digital workplace by finding, designing, implementing, integrating and ensuring the adoption of essential technology solutions and innovations. It is to help you acquire sex. As a result, we provide solutions that enable organizations to capture or capture the right data, interpret it, and act on it.

Since its inception, Advaiya has focused on aligning cutting-edge technology with organizations and is now successful in delivering digital transformation initiatives to some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies. increase.

DQ: What are your growth plans for next year?

Manish Godha: Advaiya aims to more than triple its value creation in the next 12 months. This requires deeper engagement with existing clients in the areas of business analytics, applications and cloud, and markets in the areas of business intelligence, cloud data infrastructure and business applications such as project portfolio management and customer experience. Need to expand.

DQ: What were the main challenges the company has faced so far?

Manish Godha: The most important issues faced when working on bespoke data infrastructure, apps, analytics and insight solutions for different business contexts are the right roadmap, the right communication, and stakeholder approval. Is to identify. These manifest themselves as financial limits, lack of resources, and low hiring rates. As a result, Advaiya’s strategy has grown to include dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders, the creation of configurable architectures, and enhanced support.

DQ: How does your company help its customers achieve relevant business outcomes through the adoption of their innovations?

Manish Godha: The core business outcomes for Advaiya’s customers are better decision making, better customer experience, better business efficiency, and technology-driven innovation. This includes the realization of data-driven organizations, facilitating customer journeys from presence to digital transactions, relationship and service management, automation with business application platforms, cloud, AI / ML, and the adoption of new technologies such as intelligent automation. Realization is included.

These are delivered through a combination of business analytics, applications, and cloud technologies. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we specialize in customized deployment of business applications, analytics, and cloud services using Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Sitecore, and Azure.

DQ: What are your organizations’ concerns before implementing the analysis?

Manish Godha: Business analytics programs need to evaluate data quality, relevance, compliance, and security considerations. Data quality is a complex issue that includes data availability, redundancy, connectivity, timeliness, and reliability. As a result, enterprises need to evaluate a variety of data sources, including the integrity, harmonization, and identification of trusted masters of particularly important entities.

The important thing is that data analysis activities need to be relevant. That means you need to be focused and focused on carefully determined and meaningful business goals. Privacy, localization, access, compliance with confidentiality standards, and security considerations must be established and guaranteed.

