These new teenage safety features will be coming to Instagram soon





Instagram has announced that it will roll out new tools aimed at making teenagers more secure. As CNBC points out, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced a day before he will testify before Congress about the impact of services on teens on mental health.

Not all new tools for teens are available today. Here’s what Instagram revealed in a blog post about them:

“Take A Break”: This is the main tool released today. A teenager’s Instagram feed will show a reminder to take a break from the app. However, this feature must first be enabled by the user. However, Instagram encourages teens to enable it directly from within the feed. Bulk Removal of Personal Content: In January 2022, Instagram will release a bulk removal tool that allows all users to quickly remove content posted over the years, including comments. While this tool will be available to all users, Instagram says it will provide teens with a particularly easy way to manage their digital footprint. Ending the ability for strangers to tag and mention teens: According to Instagram, this feature was rolled out in early 2022, allowing users who aren’t following on Instagram to tag teens in posts and comments. You can prevent it from being mentioned. Stop teens from sticking to a particular topic: Finally, Instagram says it’s working on a tool that “gets people closer to another topic if you’ve lived on one topic for a while.” However, Instagram does not provide a timeline for when this feature will be released.

It will be interesting to see how Congress reacts to these changes on tomorrow’s grill of Moseri.

