Brown wins first Google Biodesign Sprint competition with RISD team





A team of students from the Brown and Road Island Design Schools recently won the first Google Biodesign Sprint for the project Mobius, a biodegradable printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and disposal process. Avantika Velho, Connie Cheng, and Alexander Le 23, RISD Industrial Design students studying computational biology at Brown University, began working on a one-month project in October.

Organized by the Biodesign Challenge, the Biodesign Sprint will bring together students, scientists, engineers, artists, designers and enthusiasts to showcase (their) brightest concepts and visions, according to their website. I invite you. In its first sprint, BDC has partnered with Google to create a prompt for biodesign ideas that can be made into a commercial reality.

Velho, Cheng, and Le have invented the idea of ​​a new PCB, a universal electronic component made of chitin, a substance found in the exoskeleton of crustaceans and insects. Chitin has properties similar to the materials currently used in PCBs. They suggested that this material could be obtained by bacterial fermentation of seafood waste. Other important components of the circuit board will be added to this chitin base.

We are trying to implement something that can be integrated into the PCB board creation process, so there is no need to dismantle the entire system.

When the PCB reaches its end of life, bacteria can be used to break down chitin into pure nitrogen. This nitrogen can be used as fertilizer in community gardens and farms. In addition to chitin, PCBs also contain heavy metals that are known to contaminate water systems. To tackle this challenge in a sustainable process, the team proposed using a microbial soup of marine fungi to break down metals into nanoparticles. It can be used in the context of research.

The prompt was basically about coming up with new materials to make future electronics and at the same time reducing waste, Velho said. As Google is a tech giant, they want to know how to make their products more sustainable. She said the team was less speculative, but was tasked with creating ideas that pushed the boundaries of what’s currently in technology.

The team initially considered redesigning the entire Google product, but eventually focused on biodegradable PCB boards that could be used by the company, repairing and repairing the various materials used in such PCBs. I decided to find a way to dispose of it.

Mr Chen said he needed both technical and feasible elements and future thinking. Although the concept of microbial juice was very novel, we also confirmed that other products such as manufacturing and assembly are already compatible with existing production technology. Chitin is so rich in protein that this decomposition process has the potential to produce useful products such as recycled fertilizers for developing countries where e-waste normally accumulates, Velho added. ..

It was important for us to find a way for the community to benefit from this already happening tech boom, Velho said.

Another challenge was to create a project that could be reasonably implemented in five years. This was the period proposed by the Biodesign Sprint Committee. Given Google’s resources and the relatively rich resources they have decided to use, the team believes the project is likely to be feasible within time constraints.

In this year’s contest, 40 teams from 15 countries submitted their ideas. The presentations of each team were performed live in the semi-finals held on November 3rd. Participants then had a live Q & A with a panel by both Google and BDC judges. The top four non-student teams announced in the final on November 4th.

Adi Narayanan, Head of Materials Science and Engineering at Google, praised the work of the Mobius team and acknowledged the team’s work related to existing systems and local sourcing. The team put a lot of effort into tackling the cyclical nature of the problem, Narayanan said.

Onye Ahanotu, a process and materials innovator and founder of Ikenga Wines, has a great overview of the system, not only about what’s happening now, but about what you’re trying to do. It was that.

After receiving feedback from the judges that the idea might be too general in the middle of the contest, the team added a fix to the original idea to make the project stand out.

After some research, Chen said there wouldn’t be a very unique idea (as you know). Therefore, you need to change certain elements.

Each member of the team provided interest and background to help support the project. Velhos’ interest in biology influenced her work at RISD, she said, and she chose to study industrial design in relation to science. Velho, along with other students, also participated in the 2021 Biodesign Challenge, a one-year project. Chen brought his experience in materials science laboratory research, and his knowledge of computational biology less helped him study the materials used in the project.

Despite the challenges of creating the project due to time conflicts with classes and other obligations, the team feels the project was a good experience.

After switching to computer science, I was excited (received) by this design thinking process because I didn’t have much hands-on experience or time to think about materials and biotechnology, Le said.

Chen was the first to truly combine her research and design interests with this challenge and wanted to participate in a similar contest in the future. Velho has been involved in various design projects at RISD and feels that he has learned a lot about collaboration and team building from this project.

Velho was also pleased to be surprised that Google’s judges chose a more conceptual project rather than just a project for Google companies. She was also impressed by Google’s focus on a wide range of environmental projects like Mobius, Veryo said.

The team is in contact with Google and BDC about future steps in the project. According to Mr. Chen, it has always been questioned whether large companies really have sustainable ethics in mind. Because most of them are greenwashing. This is really fun, as it’s a step away from what we expected from Google, even at the philosophical level.

