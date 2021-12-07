Entrepreneurship program built into New Mexico Lab





Image: Kristina Trujillo from T NeuroPharma, Cliff Chan from OAM Photonics, and Srikanth Kodeboyina from Blue Eye Soft are the first cohorts of the New Mexico LEEP program.

LOS ALAMOS NM December 2, 2021-The New Mexico Lab’s Entrepreneurship Program (New Mexico LEEP) announces three fellows from the first cohort of programs scheduled to begin in January 2022. increase. A two-year fellowship for entrepreneurs focused on deep technology for national security.

“New Mexico LEEP provides the Los Alamos National Laboratory and our community with a unique opportunity to support deep tech innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Tom Mason, director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory. increase. “We look forward to providing the expertise and resources needed to develop new solutions to key national security challenges.”

“Deep tech” refers to technical solutions to the greatest social problems such as chronic diseases, climate change, clean energy and food production. Deep technology is often pioneered by start-ups that have the freedom to be innovative, but do not have the resources to take the technology to the next level. Partnering with national laboratories such as Los Alamos promises to change that.

The three selected New Mexico LEEP Fellows are:

Kam Wai “Cliff” Chan, OAM Photonics, San Diego, CA: Providing Photonic Sensing Solutions for 3D Imaging with Autonomous Driving, Drones, Robotics Applications Srikanth Kodeboyina, Blue Eye Soft, Greenville, South Carolina : Building artificial intelligence models to predict satellites Anomalies from space meteorological events Christina Trujillo, TNeuroPharma, Albuquerque, New Mexico: Detection and suppression of Alzheimer’s disease by applying radiation healthcare research

Following a national solicitation, a total of 35 innovators applied for the program. The selection process consisted of rigorous evaluations by industry experts, investors and scientists.

Duncan McBranch, Program Director of Mission Innovation Entrepreneurship at Los Alamos National Laboratory, said: Each fellow has access to the institute’s world-class experts and resources to develop scalable commercial products that meet the pressing needs of national security and economic competitiveness. “

New Mexico LEEP is operated by Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation. Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation has been helping fellows move to northern New Mexico and participate in the experience for two years.

“LACDC is very excited about these three fellows finding and growing high-tech businesses in northern New Mexico,” said interim director Lauren McDaniel. “Our goal through New Mexico LEEP is to organize our organization to prosper in a permanent location in New Mexico at the end of this two-year program.”

Fellows interact with a network of experienced mentors and business resources to participate in a curriculum tailored to support the growth of high-tech businesses.

The application for the second New Mexico LEEP Cohort will be available in the spring of 2022. For more information, please visit nmleep.com.

About New Mexico LEEP The Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP), incorporated into the New Mexico Lab, is a unique collaboration between Los Alamos National Laboratory and Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation, an entrepreneur focused on deep technology for national security. We offer a two-year program to the home. Selected through application calls each spring, this program enables innovators to work full-time on technology and mitigate technology risk with the help of key laboratory experts and facilities. Each cohort is committed to incorporating innovation into market-ready businesses.

About Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation (LACDC) is a private non-profit economic and community development organization that has been servicing the Los Alamos region since 1983. LACDC is Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce, Los Alamos Main Street, Discover Los Alamos, Los Alamos Small Business Center, projectY cowork Los Alamos, Los Alamos Creative District, Los Alamos Research Park.

About the Los Alamos National Laboratory The Los Alamos National Laboratory is an interdisciplinary research institute engaged in strategic science for national security and has three founding members: the Battelle Memorial Institute (Battelle) and the Texas A & M University System ( TAMUS), and the University of California (UC) reign for the National Security Bureau of the Ministry of Energy.

Los Alamos develops technology to ensure the safety and reliability of U.S. nuclear stocks and mitigate the threat of weapons of mass destruction, related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns. Strengthen national security by solving problems.

