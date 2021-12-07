Apple reportedly increased iPhone shipments by 30% in the first half of 2022





Tuesday, December 7, 2021 1:35 am PST by Sami Fathi

According to a new report from DigiTimes Taiwan, Apple has set a big goal of increasing iPhone shipments by 30% in the first half of next year and exceeding 300 million iPhone shipments by 2022. increase.

Citing someone familiar with the issue, the report said Apple hopes to challenge its goal of shipping 300 million iPhones in 2022. According to the report, shipments of the iPhone 13 lineup in the first half of this year will increase by 30%. However, year-round performance will also be affected by the launch of the iPhone 14 in the fall.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Apple has informed its suppliers to reduce production of the “iPhone” as demand declines. The availability of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro was initially unreliable due to high demand coupled with a continuous chip shortage. According to today’s report, Apple expects demand to recover in early 2022, and that fall will be a bigger year overall, supported by the iPhone 14.

