Does Google Pixel 6 come with a case?Know this before you buy





Google knocked it out of the park with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Both phones have solid specs and great software, but do they come with a free case?

It’s no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are two of the best smartphone values ​​available today, but is Google going one step further by including a free case on its smartphone? More than ever, people want to make sure they’re making the most of their money when buying a new phone. Specs have improved, companies have become more aggressive in pricing, and more models are available to choose from.

In most cases, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro do the amazing job of standing out from many competitors. Both phones feature excellent displays, fast performance, and top-notch cameras, offering them all at a surprisingly low price. The regular Pixel 6 can be purchased for only $ 599, while the flagship Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased for $ 899. Compared to other phones such as the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13, it’s easy to see why the Pixel 6 series is getting so much attention.

Today’s screen rant video

Related: Is Google Pixel 6 waterproof?

However, while as valuable as the Pixel 6, there are some unavoidable trends in modern smartphones. The phone does not have a headphone jack, expandable storage, or a removable battery. Also, the box does not come with a free case. If someone buys a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, it doesn’t include a free case. Instead, the Pixel 6 comes with a USB-C charging cable, SIM eject tool, and teaching materials. that’s it.

Pixel 6 case you need to buy

It’s a shame that Google doesn’t include the Pixel 6 case, but the good news is that there are plenty of options to choose from. Google sells pretty decent first-party cases on both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It snaps incredibly easily, comes in several different colors, and combines a raised edge and double layer design for adequate protection. For only $ 29, it’s also a really good value.

There are also many third-party Pixel 6 cases. For example, Spigen manufactures tough armor cases that are usually available for under $ 20. The polycarbonate design, impact resistance, and built-in kickstand on the back support the Pixel 6 on the table. Another great option is the Caseology Parallax case. Available for just $ 15, it offers excellent protection for everyday use and features a unique “3D Hexacube Design”.

Wouldn’t it be great if the Pixel 6 came with a free case? of course. Free ones are always appreciated. However, if the free cases are not part of the equation, choosing a lot of first-party and third-party cases is a workaround. And since many of them are available for under $ 30, $ 15, it doesn’t cost much to give the Pixel 6 the protection it needs.

Next: Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Source: Google

The Walking Dead finally explains the origin of zombies

About the author Joe Maring (1085 article published)

Joe has been an active author and speaker of consumer technology since 2012. His greatest passion lies in his smartphone, but with the CPU he can listen to almost everything. He lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with his wife, two cats, the Pitbull / Boxer Mix.

Other works by Joe Maring

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/google-pixel-6-come-with-case-explained/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos