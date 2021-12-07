Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa launches on space station early Wednesday: watch it live





On Wednesday (December 8th), two space travelers will be launched towards the International Space Station, where you can watch the action live.

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, video producer Yozo Hirano, and astronaut Alexander Misserkin from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Wednesday at 2:38 am (GMT 0738 or local). It will be launched at 1:38 pm).

NASA Television will report live on the launch of the Soyuz spacecraft from 2:00 AM EST (0700 EST). You can also catch events on the NASA app, NASA social media channels, and here at Space.com. The press was courtesy of Roscosmos, the Russian federal space agency.

NASA and Roscosmos will also provide coverage of other milestones in a 12-day mission organized by the Virginia-based company Space Adventures. The flight will begin with a six-hour ride to the International Space Station and will be docked to the station’s Poisque module around 8:41 EST on Wednesday (1341 EST).

Photo: First space traveler

NASA TV coverage began at 8 am EST (1300 GMT) for docking and then stopped and resumed at 10:15 EST (1415 GMT) for opening the hatch and welcoming greetings. Will be done. (These times may vary depending on the launch method.)

Maezawa, Hirano, and Mishulkin will participate in Orbiting Laboratory Expedition 66, which includes the following people currently in orbit. Commander Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos and Pyotr Dubrov. NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hay, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron. Matthias Maurer, astronaut of the European Space Agency.

NASA will also leave the station on Sunday (December 19) for Mishulkin, Maezawa, and Hirano at 10:18 EST (Greenwich Mean Time 0318 or 9:18 am local time, Monday, December 20 in Kazakhstan. ) Will land. .. )

The agency will start on December 19th at 3:00 pm EST (2000 GMT), undock at 6:30 pm EST (2330 GMT), and go off track at 9:00 pm EST (0200 GMT December 20th). ) Covers the hatch landing.

After this space mission, Maezawa wants to fly farther than the ISS. Billionaire, the founder of online fashion retailer Zozotown, among other companies, is also traveling around the moon booked on SpaceX’s giant starship vehicle. The flight is tentatively set for 2023.

