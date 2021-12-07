Amazons Alexa Together is launched today and offers more care features





First unveiled at Amazon’s Fall Hardware Event, Alexa Together will be officially released today on Tuesday, December 7th. Alexa Together, a new subscription service that extends the existing Alexa Care Hub, uses Amazon’s voice assistants and associated Echo speakers to help and monitor older loved ones in need of care. Designed to provide a successful method.

Almost after Alexa was launched, hard-working families have found ways for artificial intelligence assistants to help them in caring for their loved ones in remote areas. If you don’t have a way to electronically drop in and check with older families and share your Alexa account to elegantly know that your family is okay, make it easy to see what they’re doing. This is especially useful if they are not always good at answering calls. However, the system is not designed for that use case, so it is somewhat invasive to the person being monitored.

Originally on CareHub and now on Alexa Together, Amazon has developed new features based on how customers have incorporated Alexa Assistant into these use cases. As a result, the process of remotely caring for the elderly you love becomes easier and ultimately a more useful product.

Alexa Together informs the caregiver about the activities of their loved ones.Image: Amazon

The new service costs $ 19.99 per month or $ 199 per year and will replace the existing free CareHub service. At that new rate, customers will have access to professional monitoring services and some more aggressive features. A 6-month free trial is available, and all CareHub customers have access to Alexa Together for a free year.

The two most notable features that Alexa Together offers are emergency response and fall detection. This gives you hands-free access to a professional emergency helpline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, allowing users to say Alexa to their Echo speakers, ask for help, or connect with agents. Agents can then request police, fire department, or ambulance dispatch. Alexa also sends a notification to the designated caregiver.

Fall detection requires third-party hardware. It currently works with Assistive Technology Services (ATS) and Vayyar devices. Vayyar Care costs $ 250 and is a wall-mounted device from the manufacturer of Vayyar Home. Dedicated to Alexa Together (although Vayyar also creates a standalone product), it uses sensors and radio waves to detect falls. ATS’S Sky Angel Care is a fall detection pendant that communicates with Alexa over Wi-Fi.

Both devices can be configured to send an alert to Alexa and ask the user if they want to call an emergency response. This is a more aggressive approach than waiting for users to ask for help. Unlike similar devices currently on the market, there is no ongoing subscription fee to use them other than the Alexa Together fee.

Activity feeds and alerts from CareHub are now part of Alexa Together. This allows the caregiver to know that the person being monitored is awake all day by providing an alert in the Alexa app when the monitored person first interacts with Alexa. Works with other Alexa-compatible smart home devices to register activities such as smart lights, thermostats, and motion sensors.

This is a more privacy-conscious way to monitor someone without the use of intrusive technologies such as cameras and without revealing exactly what they are doing. For example, the caregiver can see that there was an interaction, but not exactly what it was. Another feature is that Alexa Together can alert the caregiver if there is no activity by a certain time, so that the caregiver knows to check in.

Together is more privacy conscious than the camera

The new remote assist option is also part of Alexa Together. This allows caregivers to gain permission to access their personal Alexa account, enabling remote features such as setting reminders, adding contacts who can make phone calls and messages by voice, adding items to shopping lists, and linking. It can be set with. Music and video services. Finally, the ability to add multiple caregivers, scheduled for early next year, is also a new option.

Amazon clearly plays a major role in the aging market. Aging in place is defined by the CDC as the ability to live safely, independently and comfortably in one’s home or community, regardless of age, income, or ability level. This is a natural ally for smart homes, and many other Amazon products unveiled at the same event earlier this year could support this in a variety of ways.

Ring Alarm Pro, which combines a home security system and an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, makes it easy to install a smart home in a relative’s home with a single device. Experts in this field cite a security system with fire, smoke, and leak monitoring as the most important tool for installing in the homes of beloved seniors. And, of course, modern security systems require a strong internet connection.

The sidewalk, where Amazon talks little about (at least recently) neighborhood networks, has two new partnerships with CareBand and Life360, both designed to know exactly where your loved one is. Make a product. Amazon has announced that both companies are manufacturing Sidewalk-enabled devices.

The new Amazon Glow device is an interactive projector that allows loved ones to remotely play games and read books with their children, designed to help grandparents stay connected with their grandchildren. Voice assistants are generally allies that help fight loneliness associated with high mortality in the elderly.

Astro is advertised to be able to help you measure your blood pressure one day.Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Finally, even Amazon’s rolling robot Astro was advertised at the event as having the potential to deliver blood pressure monitor cuffs to people on a regular basis. Robots may seem a bit pointless at this stage, but elderly care use cases are probably the most compelling (if not fully realized).

Among the big tech companies, Amazon is leading here, but it wasn’t the first attempt. Best Buy launched Assured Living in 2017, providing complete hardware and software solutions for monitoring loved ones. Since then, it has disappeared and Best Buy is now selling a variety of gadgets to help with active aging in stores.

There are many standalone devices that have tried to influence the field of AgeTech. LifePod is a proactive Alexa-based voice-enabled speaker that does much of what Alexa Together offers. GrandPad is a simple tablet designed to make it easy for seniors to take advantage of technologies such as video calling. There are also many tools to manage your medicine, gadgets to help you cook safely, and devices to help you stay in touch with the outside world.

But so far, smart home technology has not been able to capture this market. Probably due to a fragmented approach, probably due to doubts about the high cost and long-term stay of these gadgets, and arguably due to the privacy concerns of older customers. Devices that are considered spying on someone, whether they have a camera or not, have major hurdles to overcome.

Smart home technology previously failed in elderly care efforts

But this is a real problem and a big moment for smart homes. By 2060, the number of Americans over the age of 65 will double from about 50 million to nearly 100 million. By 2034, older people will outnumber children. Most people prefer to stay home as they get older, rather than spending their living savings on living support facilities and nursing homes. In addition to the fact that more than 53 million unpaid caregivers devote most of their lives to the care of older relatives, the calculations here make sense.

Equipped with Amazon and other artificial intelligence-enabled smart devices throughout the home, home care costs less than a year, or care facilities cost less than a month. Coupled with the significant advances in telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, smart homes can become an important part of caring for our own elderly loved ones today and one day. ..

