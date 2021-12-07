Sony Xbox competitor Spartacus release date, tier, leak





PlayStation is finally available with the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s game subscription service is one that Sony has never seen before. PlayStation Now isn’t as impressive as a game library. Also, the PS Plus collection is limited to some of the familiar PS4 games. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Sony is planning a new service, codenamed Spartacus, that will take advantage of the Xbox Game Pass, which has a library of PS4 and PS5 games. But can it rob the king of video game subscription services?

When is the release date of PlayStation Spartacus?

The service has not been officially announced, so there is no specific start date. According to a Bloomberg report, Sony plans to launch the service in the spring of 2022. Again, until officially announced, we don’t know which tiers will be available on that start date or which regions we will be in.

What are the PlayStation Spartacus tiers and prices?

According to Bloomberg, Spartacus will be available in three different layers. The first layer is very similar to PlayStation Pluss’ current offer. The second layer is similar to the Game Pass and contains an extensive library of PS4 and PS5 games that subscribers can download and play at any time. Layer 3 also adds enhanced demos, game streaming, and backward compatibility to the mix.

PlayStations’ new subscription service effectively integrates PS Plus, PS Plus Collection, and PlayStation Now into the better.

Bloomberg’s report revealed a hierarchical system, but did not explain pricing. Currently, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus are $ 9.99 per month. The price is likely to be somewhere within the combined range, so it’s $ 20, but you also need to make it a competitive price for Microsoft’s products.

With the Xbox Game Pass, players can purchase the PC or console version of the service for $ 9.99 each. Alternatively, the player can spend $ 15 a month. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can access your Game Pass on your console and PC, play games in the cloud, and earn an Xbox Live Gold membership. We need to figure out if Sony makes a good deal or a bad deal with us.

Is PlayStation Spartacus backward compatible?

One of the biggest benefits this service brings to players is backward compatibility. According to Bloomberg, the top layer of this subscription service may include a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games.

Backward compatibility is one area where Sony has consistently deteriorated over the last two generations over Microsoft. Xbox Series X can read discs from all Xbox consoles and play some games, improving resolution and frame rate. On the other hand, PS5 can only play PS4 games natively, and some PS3 titles can also be streamed on PlayStation Now.

This service will eventually make many Sony back catalogs and classics available on the latest consoles. That said, I’m still not sure if all of these backwards compatible titles will be streamed over the cloud, but that seems likely.

Does PlayStation Spartacus include games released by Sony on the first day?

One of the great things about the Xbox Game Pass is that some games are already in service on the launch date. Specifically, Microsoft will launch all first-party games on the first day of service. It paid off in 2021 as Microsoft released a lineup of powerful games such as Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

December 2021 is one of the best game pass months ever, featuring titles such as Among Us, Stardew Valley, and Halo Infinite.Microsoft

The idea of ​​being able to play God of War: Laguna Roque or Marvel Spider-Man 2 on the first day through Sony’s subscription service is exciting, but according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, it’s not. Don’t expect Sony to include a big new game on the first day like the Game Pass, but expectations are a stronger offer than the PlayStation Now, he said on Twitter.

This is unfortunate, but Sony and third-party publishers are always likely to change their minds in the future. Spartacus is definitely waiting until you see the details.

