The iconic Halo weapon is now available in Destiny 2 in the Bungies 30th Anniversary Pack





After months of silence, Bungie hides some iconic Halo weapons in the Destiny 2s Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. The new trailer will showcase footage of Halo: Combat Evolved Magnum, Halo 2s Energy Sword and Battle Rifle. You will also see a brief shot of a ghost-inspired sparrow.

Additional images from the Bungies website show other familiar items. Despite speculation that a weapon like the Trace Rifle from previous screenshots is simply a decoration for the Prometheus lens, it’s probably a unique weapon based on the Hello Reach Focus Rifle. There is also a Gjallarhorn ornament based on the Halo rocket launcher and a ghost shell with a Halo ring orbiting.

Image: Bungee

These items are clearly pulled from Halo, but they don’t have a one-to-one name. According to the breakdown on the Bungies website, Halo items are also included in the free update, and players do not need to purchase a pack. The Halo Magnum is an exotic sidearm called the Forerunner. The Battle Rifle is a legendary pulse rifle called the BxR-55 Butler. The Energy Sword is a half-truth legendary sword, available in purple and traditional blue versions, and probably with a mode swap. And the Focus Rifle is a retraced path legendary trace rifle, the first non-exotic trace in Destiny 2.

When Bungie first unveiled the Destiny 2s Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, the studio highlighted some great crossover weapons from its renowned history. Mythical claymore sword, marathon shotgun. However, Halo was suspiciously missing. Now, it seems that Bungy wanted to surprise players with an update before the pack went on sale.

Finally, the trailer will showcase a short flash of dungeons, free activities, and, strangely, many activities and events that come to the event, along with Raid Boss Crota.

When the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack is released in Destiny 2 at noon ET or 9am PT at reset time, players don’t have to wait long to unlock all these items and discover all the secrets.

