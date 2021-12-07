Now you can listen to Twitter spaces recorded on iOS, Android, and the web





Twitter is now listening to Spaces recordings for all iOS, Android, and web users. This is useful for listeners who are late for live broadcasts. This was after Clubhouse released a recording of an audio-only chat room in September.

Twitter also provides some hosts with the ability to record Spaces on iOS and Android. Previously, only iOS users could listen to and record Spaces.

Some updates regarding recorded spaces:

The option to record space is available on some hosts on both iOS and Android. The option to listen to space records is available to everyone on iOS, Android, and the current web.

The host is[スペースの記録]You can start recording spaces by switching the option on. When recording is enabled, the host’s (REC) icon is displayed and the participant’s listeners also see the icon, but not in the recording. When the space is over, the host can see how many people were in the space and tweet the link to the recording. The host can also choose when to start playing the space. This allows the host to edit the silence at the beginning of the recording.

The Twitter Help Center states that the platform will publish the recording when the recording-enabled space is over. The only way to keep a recording private is to delete it. Please note that Twitter keeps recordings for 30-120 days to check for rule violations.

Twitter has been continuously expanding its voice-only chat rooms since its launch in 2020. In September, Twitter allowed hosts to add up to three topics to the space, including music, games, and entertainment, allowing listeners to find the space. Match their interests. Hosts have also launched Ticketed Spaces on iOS to charge listeners entry fees, and then launched the Spaces Accelerator Program, which provides creators with resources to promote space.

