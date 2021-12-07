Get the most out of Google Search: TalkingTech Podcasts





Hey, listener. This is Brett Molina. Welcome to Talking Tech. So how often do you think you use Google? I personally use it every day, obviously. I feel like I use it many times a day. I’m always looking for something and I feel like there are a lot of people on the same boat. So whether it’s a recipe, a score, or looking for a particular story, whatever it is, there’s always something you need to find out. You are probably a lot on Google. So, of course, it’s helpful to know tips and tricks on how to search effectively and find exactly what you’re looking for when using Google. Technical columnist Kim Komando writes about this in a story you can read at tech.usatoday.com. She offers 10 Google search tricks to help you find what you are looking for. I will provide three here. I’m not going to look at all ten. If you want to get all 10 of them, you can go directly to usatoday.com to get more. But let’s focus on three things she will soon put out that I find very useful.

Let’s start by filtering the search results by date. So this is pretty interesting. Basically, you need to search for a specific story or topic, or information within a specific time period. One of the things you can do is start by typing whatever you are looking for. A small marking of the tool is displayed. Click on it to see it and you can click it at any time. And basically it allows you to click within a specific time period. Therefore, you can see it at any time, see it within last week, last month, or customize it. So, for example, if you want to see specific search results from 2018 to 2019, do so and you’ll see the start and end dates, with results specific to those dates. It’s very useful if you have something you’ve been looking for for a few years, but you don’t really know where it is.

Another tip she offers is to exclude keywords. Therefore, you may be searching for a topic, but there is a specific word that you want to remove from that search. All you can do is put a minus sign just before the word you want to exclude whenever you do it. Again, it’s very easy. Enter a search, then enter a minus sign and a word to search for that particular one without searching for the highlighted word.

The third thing you can do is search for the file. So this is interesting. Whenever you go google for a search, it pulls out a lot of different things. So obviously web pages, documents, everything you need. Let’s say you’re looking for something like a specific PDF. Enter the search, then the file type, all in one word, a colon, and whatever the file is. For example, if you’re looking for a PDF, type a search, then type filetype: PDF and pull it up. And you can do it for any kind of file. If you have an Excel sheet, if you have a word document, whatever it is, you can do it specifically and it will help you find exactly what you are looking for.

For more information on Google Search, see Tips for getting the most out of Google Search. Also, be sure to read the rest of Kim’s columns at tech.usatoday.com. Listener, let’s hear from you. Any comments, questions, or show ideas? Are there any technical issues you would like us to address? You can find me on Twitter, @ brettmolina23. Don’t forget to subscribe and rate. Or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher wherever podcasts are available. You are listening to Talking Tech. Tomorrow we’ll be back with another quick hit from the world of technology.

