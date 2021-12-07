Leverage innovative technology to gain a competitive advantage in software development





Urjanet’s CEO helps businesses unleash the power of utility data to support sustainability goals, financial inclusion, and data privacy.

As technology leaders leverage innovative tools in-house to accelerate digital transformation, the modern enterprise application development cycle is shortening in the ever-evolving world of technology. As valuable solutions such as AI-based tools, advanced web applications, and third-party APIs become readily available to software developers, speed, quality, and dedicated solutions to market will increase your competitiveness. It will help. Whether it’s banking technology, payment automation, environmental, social, or governance (ESG) management platforms, well-incorporated third-party technologies can help you create better products faster.

There is a growing demand for innovative technologies.

Market and customer demand are changing rapidly. Organizations need to embrace digital transformation, deploy technology, and support operations to better serve their customers and stay competitive. Cloud technology plays a key role in enhancing the capabilities of organizations and improving scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, which C Suite business leaders are beginning to recognize. They have high expectations for how it will affect a company’s growth, strategy, and day-to-day operations.

According to the results of a 2021 PWC survey of Fortune 1000 companies, 74% of executives are engaged in cloud strategy and 56% see cloud as a key element of growth and innovation. The study also found that for nearly one-third of industrial product leaders, the rapid creation and delivery of new digital products and services plays a role in measuring the value of the cloud. As companies navigate how they operate in remote environments with fewer resources, we find that pandemics are also driving innovation. Fifty-nine percent of executives who responded to the KPMG / HFS Research survey said the pandemic helped them accelerate. Digital transformation initiative.

Third-party technology integration improves effectiveness and reduces time to value.

Companies are constantly looking for ways to accelerate product development while maintaining or improving quality. There are a variety of technologies available to help developers improve their applications and accelerate product development.

The Progressive Web Apps (PWA) framework reduces the amount of code that needs to be manually written for desktop and mobile devices. For example, developers can incorporate popular frameworks such as Angular, Ionic 2, and Magento to create enhanced user interfaces faster.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another software development trend that stays here and takes innovation to the next level, thanks to its ability to tackle repetitive and simple tasks at all stages of the development life cycle.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, AI adoption has increased. A survey of more than 1,200 tech executives found that more than 80% of US respondents have been accelerating AI adoption since 2019. The banking industry is currently using AI to provide customer support and detect credit card fraud. Off-the-shelf technologies can be integrated into the online banking experience to drive revenue from savings accounts, for example by leveraging solutions that automate the involvement of account holders.

In addition, the explosive growth of APIs over the last decade has been a driving force in software development and a key component of many successful apps such as Uber that call from APIs without creating the underlying technology. In 2019, Salesforce.com spent $ 6.5 billion on API management systems and Visa paid $ 5.3 billion on APIs for banking data.

Successful integration with comprehensive and risk assessment

Taking appropriate steps to ensure that risks are worth the rewards helps ensure successful results when integrating third-party tools, rather than relying on internal capabilities. Once you have identified your business requirements, you need to estimate the risk of embedding third-party code. Product stability, performance, security, and user experience are factors to consider.

Developing a prototype in a sandbox environment provides a production-like experience and helps shorten the development cycle. Urjanet has found that this approach reduces operational risk by allowing clients to detect problems early and enables end-to-end testing without impacting the production environment.

We hope that third-party technologies and other solutions on the market will continue to provide developers with the resources they need to quickly deliver quality products to their customers. Leveraging innovative technologies, from APIs and cloud tools to AI and analytics, will enhance your business and its operations during this digital transformation while giving you a highly needed competitive advantage. You can get it.

