Snap AR Spectacles Hands-on: An Ambitious and Unrealistic Start





It doesn’t take long to figure out why Snaps’ first true AR glasses aren’t for sale. The overall design is the highest quality standalone AR eyewear I’ve tried, allowing you to quickly and easily dive into a variety of augmented reality experiences, from multiplayer games to virtual art installations. However, the first pair handed over in a recent demo overheated after about 10 minutes and the display was so small that I didn’t want to inspect them for a long time if the battery allowed.

Snap is aware of the restrictions. Instead of exposing these glasses, treat this generation of glasses like a private beta. The company has been pairing with hundreds of AR creators since the glasses were introduced in May, and recently made some notable software updates based on user feedback. Bobby Murphy, co-founder and chief technology officer of Snaps, was actually trying to get the technology into the hands of the real people and maximize their learning from the experience of using it. Of the rollout.

After months of asking for demos, Snap invited me and a few other journalists to try it out with Lens Fest. It’s virtually the week of Snaps’ annual AR creator conference. Guided by Snap employees in the backyard of Los Angeles, they experimented with different AR experiences with glasses, including zombie chase, pon games, solar system projection, and interactive art pieces using basic hand tracking.

The demo showed me that Snap has an ambitious and long-term vision for the direction of AR. The hardware also highlighted the technical limitations that keep mainstream AR glasses away.

Like previous versions, these AR glasses boast a bold design. The slender, sharp-edged frame has a beauty similar to a Tesla Cybertruck. This is not lost to snap product designers. It also comes with a sturdy magnetized case that can be turned into a charging stand.

The glasses are light and have enough flexibility to bend from the head and put the prescription glasses underneath. (Prescription lenses are available to AR creators who apply for and receive pairs.) Stereo speakers, onboard Wi-Fi, USB-C port for charging, two for video capture and surface detection. Includes front camera.

The biggest limitation I noticed was the battery. The battery can only be used for 30 minutes. Snap didn’t try to hide this fact and prepared multiple pairs on standby to trade for me.

The AR effect that Snap calls a lens is projected by a pair of dual waveguide displays that synchronize with Snapchat on a pair of cell phones. In addition to the battery, the main drawback of these glasses is the small size of the display, which covers about half of the physical lens. Due to the narrow field of view, the AR effect I tried looked better on the phone screen in full size rather than on the actual glasses. Still, the Wave Optics waveguide was surprisingly rich in color and transparency. A 2,000 nit brightness display means you can see clearly in the sun. This is a trade-off that has a serious impact on battery life.

Since Snap announced these Spectacles earlier this year, several new software improvements have been added. To maximize battery life, endurance mode automatically turns off the display when an AR lens such as a scavenger hunt game is running but not actively used. The lens can be adjusted to a specific location based on the GPS radius. Soon, a feature called Custom Landmarks will allow people to permanently overlay lenses on local landmarks so that others wearing spectacles can see them.

Another new software update adds Connected Lenses to Spectacles, allowing multiple pairs to interact with the same lens when sharing a Wi-Fi network. I’ve tried some basic multiplayer games with a SnapAR creator named Aidan Wolf, who can shoot an orb of energy at his opponent using the capture button next to the frame. The pairing system still needs work, as it took a few attempts to sync the glasses to play the game.

None of the lenses I tried blew me away. However, he has made some promises about how attractive AR glasses will be as hardware advances further. Routine hand tracking was limited to a single lens that was tried to cue different parts of a work of art that moved with a particular gesture. Assuming that hand tracking improves over time, it turns out to be an important way to control eyeglasses. In one of the other more impressive experiences, I placed permanent position markers around the backyard and ran through them.

Most of the lenses I’ve tried feel like a basic proof of concept I’ve seen over the years with other AR headsets, and it’s not an experience that forces me to buy these glasses if available. was. But for eyeglasses that are less than a year old, it’s clear that creators dream of interesting lenses as software and future hardware improve. I saw some fascinating early concepts online, such as exercise games, utility use cases such as watching the city while traveling, and AR food menus.

The lenses captured during the demo are:

The main visual interface of the glasses is called the lens carousel. The touchpad on the side of the frame uses flick gestures to move in and out of the lens, displaying recorded footage and sending it to Snapchat’s friends without removing their glasses. You can also use your voice to cue the lens. Methods of controlling future eyeglasses may include eye tracking and the more robust hand tracking technology that Snap is already considering.

We fully understand that this is still a few years away

The dedicated buttons on the side of the Spectacles frame are for the Scan, Snaps visual search feature recently introduced in the main Snapchat app. I used it to scan the plants on the table, and my glasses recommended trying some plant-related lenses. Similar to Snapchat’s scans, the ability and ability to recognize objects is fairly limited so far. But when that gets even better, I think scanning will become a major feature of eyeglasses in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the technology that powers the lens continues to advance. At this week’s Lens Fest, Snap will unveil a number of new tools to make your lenses smarter. This includes a library of music from top music labels and the ability to capture real-time information from external partners such as crypto trading platforms FTX and Accuweather. , And iTranslate. With the new real-world physics engine and software Snapcalls World Mesh, the lens moves according to the laws of gravity, reacts to the actual surface, and interacts more naturally with the world by understanding the depth of the scene.

Grid view

Like Meta, Snap sees AR glasses as the future of computing. According to Bobby Murphy, AR is highly regarded as the ability to recognize the world and provide a digital experience in much the same way that it naturally observes and engages as a person. I have been interested and invested. myself. And I think this is in stark contrast to the way we use many technologies today.

Augmented reality insane delivery system

Murphy doesn’t say when AR Spectacles will be ready for public sale, but Meta and other tech companies have signaled that AR eyewear for consumers will not be available soon. increase. According to Murphy, this is still a few years away, citing battery and display technology as two key limitations.

Technology for high-quality AR glasses is still under development, but Snap is already betting on AR in the mobile era. According to Murphy, Snap’s primary priority as a company is to truly support and empower its partners and communities to be as successful as possible through AR.

Snap claims that there are more than 250,000 lens creators who have built together 2.5 million lenses that have recorded an astonishing 3.5 billion views. 300 creators have created lenses that have been viewed over a billion times. Sophia Admingues, Snap Head of the AR Platform Partnership, said he was building this truly insane delivery system for augmented reality that doesn’t exist anywhere else.

Today, the company is beginning to focus on ways to help lens creators make money. This includes a new marketplace where app developers using Snaps camera technology can pay creators to use lenses directly. Lens viewers can send an in-app gift to the creator and redeem it for real money. And for the first time, lenses could include links to websites, allowing authors to link directly from AR to something like an online store.

How about getting the user to pay for the lens directly? Murphy says it’s certainly what we thought. He calls NFTs a very attractive space and a good example of digital assets. [and] Digital art with some kind of realistic and concrete value.

Snap doesn’t like talking about future product roadmaps, but Murphy makes it clear that new hardware roadmap updates happen quite often. In the meantime, we’re trying to bring a courtroom to AR creators long before the glasses are ready for prime time. There is no guarantee that Snap will be the main player when the technology is finally ready, but for now it is off to a good start.

