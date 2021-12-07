December Chromecast and Google TV updates improve Dolby Vision





Approximately six months after the last update, Chromecast with Google TV has made some performance improvements today.

QTS1.210311.036 remains Android 10 even though Android TV 12 has recently stabilized and moved the streaming dongle to the security patch level in October 2021 (from June). Google advertises “improved storage optimization and management” that many are hampering because there’s really only 8 GB of space for apps and other downloaded content.

Update: After installing the update, some users have noticed that the device has 200-300MB more free space.

on the other hand,[設定]>[システム]>[ストレージ]>[ストレージの解放]Under the existing[キャッシュをクリア]New to complement options[アプリのアンインストール]There is a menu. Google will list the installed apps by the amount of space they consume. Then you will see the normal app info page for uninstalling or clearing the data / cache.

On the other hand, “Platform Improvement” is useful for unspecified applications with Dolby Vision playback and DRM video decoding performance. Content should play in HDR10 instead of HDRHLG.

The full change log for this 158MB update is below.

Security Update: Android security patch level updated in October 2021

Storage optimization and management improvements

Platform improvements to help some apps:

Play HDR HLG instead of converting to HDR10

Playing Dolby Vision

Improved decoding performance for DRM video

Additional bug fixes and performance improvements

To download and install the latest Chromecast with Google TV firmware, profile image in the upper right corner>[設定]>[システム]>[バージョン情報]>[システムアップデート]Click. There doesn’t seem to be a new VoiceRemote update. This release has not yet been added to the official web change log and should be the last update in 2021.

