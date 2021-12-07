Labor Party remodeling expands shadow ministerial team on digital, technology and innovation policies





The Shadow Cabinet Labor Party remodeling has expanded its team to cover digital and technological policies in line with the government’s new regime.

Previously, Labor’s policy on most issues related to digital, data, technology, science, and innovation was an engineer, former Head of Telecom Technology at Ofcom, and she was the 2010 MP.

Onwurah is currently joining a team led by Jonathan Reynolds, Minister of Shadows of Business and Industrial Strategy, and has appointed Minister of Shadows of Science, Research and Digital.

Reynolds casts a shadow over Kwashi Kwaten, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Government’s responsibility for the new field of Onwurahs lies with George Freeman as Minister of Science, Research and Innovation, in addition to policy responsibility for intellectual property, space, technology strategy and security, and life sciences, as well as the new Advanced Research and Inventor Agency. We operate an AI office in collaboration with (ARIA) and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS).

Onwurah is a member of Computer Weeklys Women at the Technology Hall of Fame for his lifelong contributions to the industry.

She has abandoned policy coverage for issues owned by DCMS. Chris Elmore is currently the Shadow Minister of Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure, and Alex Davies-Jones is the Shadow Minister of Technology, Gambling and the Digital Economy.

Elmore casts a shadow over Julia Lopez, Minister of Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure, on issues of telecom and digital infrastructure, data policy and reform, cybersecurity and digital identity, media and creative industries.

Davies-Jones casts a shadow over Chris Philp, Minister of Technology and Digital Economy, to discuss digital and technology policies, online security, international strategy, gambling and lottery, and law.

Neither Elmore nor Davies-Jones have a clear background in technology.

According to his personal website, Elmore chairs a social media all-party parliamentary group, but before being elected to Ogmore in 2016, in further education, office management, and public relations. Played many roles.

Davies-Jones was a youth representative of the Labor Party, the Co-operative Party, and the Trade Union Unite, and a former researcher at the House of Commons and the Senedd of Wales. She became Pontypridd’s MP in 2019 after serving as Communication and Press Officer for Wales and West Midlands at the Royal Chartered Surveyor Association from 2013 to 2015.

On the government side, Lopez was previously the Under Secretary of the Cabinet Office and was responsible for Government Digital Service. Philp is a former McKinsey consultant and founder of a company that trained HGV drivers.

The government reviewed the entire digital, data and technology team in September with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most recent cabinet reshuffle.

At DCMS, former Media and Data Minister John Whittingdale has been removed from his post, along with Matt Warman, Minister of Digital Infrastructure, who was responsible for broadband, mobile network, and digital identity policies. Caroline Dinenage, who was appointed Minister of Digital Culture at DCMS on February 13, 2020, was also dismissed in a previous remodeling.

At the cabinet level, Nadine Dorries has taken over from Oliver Dowden as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports. She is now overshadowed by Labor Lucy Powell.

