Bungie celebrates its 30th anniversary with Destiny 2 and uses unbranded Halo gear





Much is happening in the Destiny 2 world today. Bungie celebrates its 30th anniversary with Destiny 2 with a big content drop, including a gun like Halo. Destiny 2s’ new Bungie 30th Anniversary pack trailer shows off Destiny 2’s Magnum-like sidearms and pulse rifles like the battle rifles of the booty shooter.

Both guns look and feel like the original Halo weapon, but no mention is made of the official crossover with Microsoft. Bungie didn’t seem to have secured the official right from Microsoft to put in the actual Halo gun that was first created in Destiny 2, and instead did a good job of making a nod replica in the past.

Reunite with the exotic sidearms you might find in old adventures and read the Magnum-like gun description on the Bungee website. It has led you to glory, and it will do so again. Exotic sidearms are called forerunners, and weapons like battle rifles are called BxR-55 butlers. There is also Titan armor, including Needler-style shoulder pads, and Warlock armor with halo rings. Loot like Halo doesn’t even require Destiny 2 players to own a 30th Anniversary pack.

The 30th Anniversary Pack also includes 6 new activities (free for all players individually) with armor and weapons, greedy dungeon grasps, and the resurrection of the infamous Gjallarhorn rocket launcher. Bungee is also reviving classic weapons such as Matador 64, Eyasruna, and 1000 yards stare. These are earned in the 30th Anniversary Pack, with significant changes to the player-to-player sandbox.

If you’re missing out on bungee classic games, there’s also a mythical claymore and marathon armor set.

Destiny 2s’ new exotic sidearms look like Halos Magnum. Image: Bungee New space horse.Image: Bungee

There are also space horses, NPCs housed in huge loot caves, and players can acquire some of today’s new weapons and armor. The mysterious space horse was first discovered in Destiny 2 during the Drifter season and has connections with Nine, a mysterious faction within the Destinys universe.

Combined with good-looking armor, cosmetics, and ornaments, Destiny 2 injects a lot of content in the middle of the season and feels like it’s leading to the next big expansion, the Queen of Witches. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the biggest expansion of the game in years, will be available on February 22nd. You’ll see players finally face Savathn and continue the story of the science fiction space series.

The Queen of Witches expansion includes a new location, Savathns Throne World, in addition to significant changes to existing subclasses, campaign content, weapons, armor, and new raids. The 30th Anniversary Pack would be great if we could keep players until February, which is an unusually long season for Destiny 2.

