The man was fined S $ 5,000 for deleting documents from his employer’s Google Drive account after being fired.





Out of anger, Tang Wei Chen removed some documents from the company’s Google Drive account after employment at the Singapore Meat Manufacturing Company ended.

The company managed to recover most of these documents essential to production and work processes, with the exception of four, including one, which includes a worker’s overtime record.

The company will deduct the full amount of his unpaid salary of S $ 1,500 in return for his actions.

Thirty-year-old Tan was fined S $ 5,000 in the district court on Tuesday (December 7th) after pleading guilty to one charge of unauthorized modification of computer materials.

He has been working as a production manager at 786SG since August 10th last year, responsible for planning production schedules, checking the quality of raw materials and finished products, and ensuring that customer requirements are met.

On January 4, this year, he offered to resign and began issuing notices 30 days in advance.

However, about a week later, his direct supervisor gave him a notice of retirement because of his overall performance and quality of work, which did not meet the company’s expectations.

He received a one-day notice and the letter stated that he would receive the final proportionally distributed salary on January 31st.

Tan signed the same day before his boss instructed him to hand over all intellectual property rights, current projects, company email login details, and all company-related materials he owns. I accepted the letter.

Tan used his account to access his Google Drive account while still in the office of the company. This allows users to save their data files to Google servers and access them online.

Around 6:30 pm, he deleted 20 documents in several batches. He then completely removed 16 of them from the account bin.

Later that night, his boss understood what had happened. She asked Tan in a text message if the file containing the company’s production records was still in her Google Drive account, or if he deleted it.

He replied that it was still there and told her to look under a particular folder.

When he didn’t answer her question about whether he accidentally deleted the file, she contacted the company’s IT staff who told her that Tan had deleted the document.

The court heard that due to his actions, the company had to spend time and effort collecting documents.

He also explained to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) that there was no integrated report on compliance with SFA requirements required during factory audits and needed to obtain these records from SFA.

For other documents that could not be recovered, the company had to recreate them from scratch.

Tan told police on January 20 that the deleted document belonged to him, but about five months later he finally confessed that he knew that the document belonged to the company.

Deputy prosecutor Michel Tay sought a fine, saying that Tan had deliberately offended and showed a lack of remorse by denying his actions when faced and continuing to downplay. ..

As a mitigation measure, Tansu lawyer Karidas Murgaiyan, who demanded a fine of S $ 1,500, said Tan was treated very roughly by the company and felt emotional when he committed a crime.

District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam said it was unclear if the documents were permanently lost and how much effort and time it would take to recreate them.

Such behavior, apparently motivated by feelings of anger, should not be tolerated, the judge added.

Tan can be punished with imprisonment for up to 3 years, a fine of up to S $ 10,000, or both. Repeated offenders will be punished with imprisonment for up to 5 years, a fine of up to S $ 20,000, or both.

