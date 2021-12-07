Google rolls out voice and video calling capabilities to the Gmail app





The company announced that Google has added the ability to participate in one-on-one Google Chat voice and video calls from within the Gmail app.

Previously, you could make calls from within the Gmail app on iOS and Android, but users had to send an invitation to a Google Meet video conference, which was more complicated and limited.

However, in the future, users will be able to tap the new phone and video icons that appear in the upper-right corner of the individual one-to-one chat screens in the Google Chat section of the app.

In addition, users who make calls from the Google Chat app will now be redirected to the Gmail app, highlighting Google’s intention to put the Gmail app at the center of the communication platform.

Calling capabilities will be rolled out from December 6th to anyone with a Google Workspace, G Suite, or personal Google account.

(Via The Verge.)

