iOS 15.2 RC is now available for developers. The full release notes are:





After more than a month of beta testing, Apple has made the iOS 15.2 release candidate available to developers. See below for full release notes on all the new features in this update. This update will be open to the public soon next week.

Update: Public beta testers are also available.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.2 RC is available to developers via a wireless update in the Settings app. As always, if the update doesn’t appear immediately for download, it may take a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers, so keep checking. The build number for iOS 15.2 RC is 19C56.

As a review, iOS 15.2 brings some notable changes to iPhone and iPad users. Most notably, it adds a complete app privacy reporting feature to your settings application. This allows users to view data accessed by applications such as third-party apps and Apple apps.

If there are any changes to iOS 15.2 RC or other new releases from Apple today, please let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @ 9to5Mac. Stay tuned for full hands-on coverage of the new release on 9to5Mac today.

Below are the complete release notes provided directly by Apple.

iOS 15.2 adds Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription layer that uses Siri to provide access to music. This update also includes the app’s privacy report, new safety features for kids and parents in messages, other iPhone features and bug fixes.

Apple Music Voice Plan

The Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription hierarchy that allows you to use Siri to access all your Apple Music songs, playlists, and stations. JustAskSiri suggests music based on your listening history and plays your likes and dislikes.Recently played music

privacy

[設定]of[アプリのプライバシーレポート]Use to see how often your app has visited your location, photos, cameras, microphones, contacts, and more in the last 7 days, as well as your app’s network activity.

message

Communication safety settings allow parents to enable alerts to their children when receiving or sending photos containing nudity Safety warnings provide resources that help children when receiving photos containing nudity. It contains

Search with Siri

Extend Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search guidance to help kids and parents stay safe online and get help in dangerous situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to specify users as legacy contacts so you can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of death.

camera

Macro photo controls for switching to ultra-wide lenses to capture macro photos and videos are available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.[設定]You can enable it with.

TV app

[ストア]Tabs allow you to view, buy and rent all your movies and TV shows in one place

CarPlay

An enhanced city map of Apple Maps, including road details such as turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings for supported cities.

This release also includes the following iPhone extensions:

Hide My Email is available in iCloud + Subscriber’s Email app and allows you to create unique and random email addresses. FindMy can find your iPhone for up to 5 hours if you can see the end of the year by viewing the ticker’s currency in the power reserve stock.You can now remove or rename tags in performance reminders and notes when viewing charts

This release also includes iPhone bug fixes.

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and while the iPhone is locked ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewed in a third-party photo editing app If the iPhone is locked HomeKit scenes with garage doors may not run from CarPlay For certain apps Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/07/ios-15-2-release-candidate-now-available-for-developers-heres-everything-new/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos