Google Announces $ 1.3 Million Digital Skills Fund for Mena Nonprofit





Alphabet-owned internet company charity, Google.org aims to equip women, people with disabilities and refugees in the Mena region with the digital skills they need to run their businesses and increase their career opportunities. Established a $ 1.3 million fund.

Three nonprofits, Cairo-based Helm, Amman-based Idare, and Amsterdam-based Spark, are beneficiaries of the grant, receiving $ 400,000, $ 300,000, and $ 600,000, respectively. increase.

This money will be used to reach out to people from different backgrounds in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine and the United Arab Emirates.

Google.org President Jakelin Fuller said the data-driven investment program provides the skills needed within the global digital pivot.

“Digital skills were identified a few years ago as the most important area in the world that we thought could help and have the greatest impact on people’s well-being,” he said. Fuller, who is also Google’s vice president, said. Citizens in an exclusive interview on Monday.

“Looking at the data, especially for middle-income work growth, all digital skills are needed … we have a great belief in artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance technology and advance the business sector. . “

Google.org, which invests more than $ 200 million annually in nonprofits, has donated $ 15.5 million to nonprofits in Mena over the past five years.

All grants are primarily aimed at improving employment opportunities for both unemployed and underemployed.

Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org, spoke to The National in his first interview about the Mena region.

Ms. Fuller said women, in particular, have been disproportionately hit by the transition to a digital economy. The digital economy was only deteriorated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Arab Monetary Fund, about 6 million jobs are at risk in the Arab world, with 64% and 39% of Saudi and Egyptian women at high risk of evacuation, respectively, according to the Arab Monetary Fund. I am. According to McKinsey, you can’t acquire digital skills.

Meanwhile, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, refugees can contribute to a society that welcomes them as workers, innovators, entrepreneurs, taxpayers, consumers and investors.

Second, these efforts will help create jobs, increase productivity and wages for local workers, promote international trade and investment, increase capital returns and improve innovation.

Employing people with disabilities in the private sector is part of a broader effort to improve workforce diversity and may bring tangible economic benefits to these companies.

According to the International Labor Organization and the OECD, these benefits include increased innovation and staff commitment, more effective problem-solving, and a more positive reputation among clients, business partners and society.

The support of the Mena technology sector by Google based in California is also well documented. Earlier this year, the company launched the Grow My Store tool in both Arabic and English to help local retailers build their businesses using data analytics.

Twelve start-ups were selected to participate in the second cohort of accelerator programs. In September, we began accepting applications for the Third Cohort.

Fuller said Google.org wants to help achieve these goals and address common challenges. Organizations often examine hard data to determine feasibility and reinvest if a scalable solution is found.

These also lead to the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises, which are the “absolute foundation of the economy,” Fuller said.

“We sit together and look at what they are doing and their available data evidence before we fund an entity. Together, we see that they have a particular beneficiary. We set metrics on how we use grants to reach a set of people, “she said.

Google.org has invested $ 15 million in the Mena region over the past few years. The biggest funding this year was a $ 25 million public offering for organizations serving women and girls.

Fuller also dismissed the idea that a new era of technology is a threat to human work. As a result of emerging technologies, she said, new industries are being created that open up new employment opportunities.

“It’s a conversation we have globally, it’s about thinking and understanding. [more about] New technologies in machine learning and artificial intelligence, and how these powers will be demonstrated in the field of the world economy. “

“But we know that these technologies can help drive innovation. The skills of those who have a particular job need change over time, with the greatest impact on how advanced digital skills are needed. You can see it. “

New technologies will also create new jobs. Taking the example of self-driving cars, Fuller, a segment that didn’t exist a few years ago, said he needed new roles in terms of technology and manufacturing.

The latest grantees at Google.org use the funds for a variety of purposes. Helm aims to reach more than 1,000 people with disabilities by holding workshops focused on digital literacy and business communications in Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates over the next 18 months.

Idare trains 200 young women in Jordan. This includes women who have no previous work experience in a variety of abilities such as product marketing and design thinking.

Spark will host a digital skills training session for 250 young refugees, provide coaching and mentoring sessions, and launch a regional startup contest.

This year, Google.org helped buy and install about 80 oxygen-producing plants in rural Indian healthcare facilities. Photo: Google.org

“We need to make sure that, from a basic purpose, we are dealing with all spectra to make sure that people have the skills to participate in the digital economy,” Fuller said. Said.

Last month, Google.org’s Impact Challenge for Women and Girls was an initiative that invested $ 25 million to fund organizations that pave the way for women and girls to prosper and was eligible to receive up to $ 2 million. Provided.

In April, the Impact Challenge on Climate was established to help 11 groups build a more environmentally friendly and sustainable Europe.

It also promised $ 100 million and 50,000 hours of free support professional services voluntarily provided in response to the global Covid-19, focusing on health and science, financial relief and recovery, and distance learning.

Since 2015, we have funded $ 32 million in organizations that use data science to promote racial justice.

