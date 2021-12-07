After the 2021 entrepreneurial boom, the next steps in innovation at UMD’s Discovery District are:





We don’t know the exact number of new businesses launched in the DMV in 2021, but it could be one of the books when the year door closes on December 31st.

2021 was a major year for technological innovation and entrepreneurship, with (non-location-specific) funding available and the opportunity for the founders to recover after a pandemic-led pivot and the support of many communities. .. And it could continue to charge positively in 2022.

At the heart of innovation at College Park, Maryland is the Discovery District at the University of Maryland (UMD). It’s an adjoining hub created to focus the resources of established businesses, start-ups and universities on entrepreneurship, all driving growth and collaboration. With space for technology companies such as Inky Technologies and BlueVoyant, corporate leaders such as Raytheon, and public institutions such as the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the district offers office space (including aWeWork), accelerators, and incubators for growing teams. It is provided in combination.

The tech scene is constantly evolving, especially in spots driven by research and new ideas. We asked Sammy Popat, Discovery District Manager, University of Maryland, about the future outlook and how success in 2021 will impact College Park’s future technology and entrepreneurial communities.

A year to celebrate

The district had a lot of success in 2021, but most notably was the public offering of IonQ, a quantum computing company with UMD roots. Co-founded by university professor Chris Monroe, the company was opened to the public in September after a merger with special-purpose company corddMY Technology Group Inc. III, raising $ 635 million and valuing $ 2 billion. Has been reached. The company also announced a collaboration with a university to create a $ 20 million quantum lab in the Discovery area.

For the Discovery District, this was an early victory for widespread promotion to create a Quantum community in College Park, Popat said. According to Popat, the district will prioritize quantum startups, founders and lab participants over the next few years.

“That means an investment has been made to create a Quantum Startup Foundry,” Popat mentioned of a new resource hub for quantum entrepreneurs. “Maryland supports us with discovery funding, so we can actually partner with quantum computing companies that want to connect with universities.”

Quantum was not the only growth area in 2021. Popat also pointed out the opening of a new United States. The Small Business Management Veterans Business Outreach Center has collaborated with Cyberley, based in the Discovery District, to set up an Applied Research Institute for Intelligence and Security with the Ministry of Defense.

What’s next

In addition to recent successes, Popat and the team are still planning a lot in and around the Discovery area. The Innovate, Design and Engineer for America (IDEA) Factory will open next year on a nearby campus. Although not part of the Discovery District, there are entrepreneurial incubators, research facilities, and student startup shells (next-generation technology founders).

Working in the Discovery District also includes a $ 300 million, 650,000-square-foot campus drive project for research, retail, office space, and footprint expansion from several district tenants (Cybrary, IonQ, Loccioniall was added to the space in 2021). Popat also said that the development of the Purple Linetrain will include multiple nearby stops connecting to DC Metrolines and the surrounding suburbs.

“It really is about building communities, connecting people, and hopefully helping good people do good things.” Sammy Popat, UMD Discovery District

“It’s not just about buildings. It’s really about building communities, connecting people, and hopefully helping good people do good things. Therefore, establish these connections, identify those opportunities, and It would be great if we could connect to the resources, policies, and assets that could make them happen. “

Following a huge year of entrepreneurship and venture capital in the region, Popat expects continued growth from the district’s founders in 2022. He is on the lookout for more companies, large exits, and rapid growth from how companies are changing. In the New Year, we look forward to investigating how companies have been restructured over the last two years and what solutions they are creating in new markets.

“If you take a step back and look at the pandemic, there are companies that bring more resilient, more innovative, better ideas and new solutions to the market in times of great turmoil,” Popat said. Said. “… We are experiencing a paradigm shift, and I think some people are wise about it.”

